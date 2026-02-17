A high school hockey game in Pawtucket ended in tragedy on Monday afternoon, leaving three people dead after a “family dispute.” The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Lynch Arena during a “senior night” game. Families had gathered to celebrate their children. Instead, the afternoon turned into chaos.

According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident who spoke to Nexstar’s WPRI, the father of a local high school senior shot five members of the student’s family during the game.

The student’s mother was killed at the rink. His sister was rushed to the hospital but later died there. Three other family members were also shot and taken to the hospital. As of late Monday afternoon, they were in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, a spokesperson for Brown Health confirmed. So far, officials have not released any names.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said the shooting appeared to be “a family dispute,” but she did not share more details. Mayor Don Grebien called the shooting “tragic” but “an isolated incident.”

Three dead after “family dispute” shooting at Rhode Island

The game was being livestreamed when the shooting started. Video from the stream shows the game in progress before the sound of gunfire suddenly echoes in the rink. The shots seemed to come from somewhere in the stands. At least 14 gunshots can be heard one after the other. About 10 seconds later, one or two more shots ring out.

Players on the ice and people in the stands are seen rushing to get away from the sound of gunfire. Some leap off the ice. Others run for the exits. One student who was leaving the rink told WPRI he heard several “bangs” before people started running.

Nearby, an employee at a Walgreens said people burst into the store in a panic, saying there had been a shooting. The employee called 911 as customers and others hid inside the pharmacy for safety. After the shooting, police cars and emergency vehicles quickly surrounded the arena. Officers flooded the area.

Outside, a large group of hockey players gathered. Some were still in their socks, having taken off their skates in a hurry before running out. They stood together outside the building until they were taken away.

Governor and schools react

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said he was aware of what happened and was closely watching the situation. Coventry Superintendent Don Cowart sent an email to families soon after the shooting. He said they were aware of a “serious reported incident” at the arena. “Information is still developing, and we are actively working with event staff and local authorities to understand the situation,” Cowart wrote.

“We have been informed that students are secured in multiple locations,” he continued. “At this time, we are still working the status and location of all individuals.”

Kevin Folan, head of schools at Providence Country Day, said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today’s hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents, and staff that were present are safe at this time.” He added, “We will communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them.”

The FBI’s Boston office said it responded to the scene at Dennis M. Lynch Arena. “At this time, there is no imminent threat to public safety and there has been no request for FBI assistance. However, the public should continue to avoid the area,” the FBI said in a statement posted to social media. “Our prayers are with everyone impacted by this incident.”