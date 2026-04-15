More than half of Americans now believe the war in Iran has not been worth it. A new survey from Ipsos and Reuters, released Tuesday, found that 51 percent of Americans think the war has not justified its costs. Just 24 percent believe it has been worthwhile and another 22 percent remain uncertain.

Americans are going against this war because it is costing them financially too. As reported by NewsNation, fresh fruits and vegetables are becoming more expensive across the United States, with price increases tracing back to rising input costs on American farms. Tomatoes, a seasonal staple, have seen sharp spikes, up 15.3 percent in March alone and 22.6 percent compared to last year. For farmers, the issue is not demand, it is survival.

“Everything is transported from the manufacturer, from the mills, to the local stores. If the cost to transport this stuff goes up, then the cost to buy everything goes up as well, so it greatly affects our income,” said Virginia Baldwin, a farmer from Texas, speaking to NewsNation.

Across states, the strain is consistent. A Nebraska soybean farmer told NewsNation that fertiliser, seeds and chemicals are becoming increasingly unaffordable. In South Texas, drought conditions are compounding the crisis, forcing farmers to use more water

Why Americans are against Trump on this war?

In the same Reuters poll among republicans, the numbers reveal cracks. Only 55 percent of Republicans said the war was worth the cost, a notable 20 percent disagreed and 24 percent were unsure, which is a rare split for a constituency that has otherwise shown strong alignment with Trump’s positions.

This internal divide is reinforced by earlier polling from CNN, which found that Republicans who do not identify with the MAGA movement were less supportive of the war than their MAGA counterparts. Younger Republicans, too, appear increasingly skeptical, with those under 45 far less likely to approve of military action than older voters. Only 35 percent of Americans approve of the military action in Iran, a number that has changed over the past month across party lines.

A slow economic squeeze

As per News Nation, farmers are being pushed into difficult decision. pre-buying fuel and fertilizer when possible, switching crops, or cutting down acreage altogether. According to the Texas Farm Bureau, some are even turning to artificial intelligence to optimise fuel and fertiliser usage in an attempt to stay afloat. These are not long-term strategies but they are survival tactics.

And if high input costs persist through planting and harvest seasons, the consequences may ripple far beyond tomatoes. The price pressure could spread across multiple food categories, deepening the cost-of-living strain for households nationwide. For many Americans, opposition to the war is no longer just ideological but very personal. It shows up in weekly grocery bills, in shrinking farm margins, and in uncertainty about what comes next.