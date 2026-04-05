US President Donald Trump on Sunday intensified pressure on Iran, with his new threats and unusually blunt language in a series of public statements about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Open the F** Strait, you crazy b*s, or you’ll be living in Hell.” He also indicated potential targets, calling Monday “Bridge Day” and Tuesday “Power Plant Day”, hinting strikes on Iran’s infrastructure.

Threats of strikes on energy and infrastructure

Trump reiterated his earlier warning that the United States could begin attacking Iran’s energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. He had first issued this threat on March 21, saying the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, starting with its largest one.

The deadline was later extended to April 6 to allow space for mediation efforts led by countries including Pakistan. However, talks have failed to progress, with both sides holding firm on their conditions.

Rising tensions after military exchanges

Tensions have increased following recent military confrontations. Iran reportedly downed several US aircraft, including an F-15E fighter jet and two C-130 transport planes. The US later confirmed rescuing two pilots, an operation Trump referenced while announcing a planned Oval Office news conference on Monday.

Just a day earlier, Trump warned that Iran had 48 hours to comply or face severe consequences. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he said.

Trump suggested there could still be room for a deal. Speaking to Fox News, he said he believes there is a “good chance” of reaching an agreement soon and claimed Iran is “negotiating now.”

At the same time, he warned of further escalation if talks fail. “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he said, adding, “You’re going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.” Iranian officials, however, have denied that any negotiations are currently underway.

Claims about sending weapons to Iranian protesters

In the same interview, Trump also claimed that the US had attempted to send weapons to Iranian protesters earlier this year “through the Kurds,” though he suggested the effort may not have succeeded.

“We sent them a lot of guns, we sent them through the Kurds,” Trump said, adding that he believes “the Kurds” may have kept the weapons.

Iran reacts to Trump’s language

Iranian diplomatic channels responded to Trump’s remarks, criticising the tone of his message. The Iranian Embassy in Thailand questioned the language used by the US President.

“We know that some Americans swear, but is this the best and finest of you as POTUS? Is this how you want to be represented in the world? Language!” the embassy wrote.