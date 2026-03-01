At least nine people were injured after shots were fired at a music venue in East End, Cincinnati, Ohio, early Sunday morning (US time), according to US reports. The harrowing incident is said to have taken place inside Riverfront Live, a music venue in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue along the Ohio River.

The shooting is said to have happened shortly before 1 am local time.

Quoting Cincinnati police Interim Chief Adam Hennie, ABC News’ affiliate WCPO indicated that all people hurt at the location had non-threatening injuries. They have since been transported to UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital. Moreover, police said they think all nine victims will recover.

Although certain other reports and video posts on social media pointed towards a higher number of injuries, official confirmations are still awaited.

DJ Fresh was at the live music event in Ohio

As per social media banners circulating on the Internet ahead of Saturday, the venue was slated to host a party with several DJs beginning at 10 pm. DJ Fresh a rather popular English artist, was one of the DJs listed to perform at Riverfront.

According to an Instagram post from DJ Fresh, Riverfront Live, which a 16-and-over music venue, was hosting a birthday party. The venue’s website further divulges that it has an indoor capacity of 1,200 guest and can host up to 3,500 guests outdoors.

BREAKING: 13 people shot at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. – Citizen pic.twitter.com/i5egIZTc3z — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 1, 2026

This is an ongoing investigation.