The Hindu community is the ‘most educated’ in America — with a majority having at least a bachelor’s degree. Data from the Pew Research Center indicated that the figure stood at 70% for the Hindu community which incidentally makes up nearly half the Indian population in the country. The figure is also double the US national average of 35% from the 36,908 respondents.

“Seven-in-ten Hindus and 65% of Jews have a bachelor’s degree or more education. That compares with 35% of US adults overall. On the other end of the spectrum, lower shares of evangelical Protestants (29%) and members of historically Black Protestant denominations (24%) hold college degrees. The shares of college graduates for several other religious groups range from 35% to 45%” the think tank wrote in a recent report.

According to US census data from late 2025, around 38.7% of adults aged 25 and older hold a bachelor’s degree or higher qualifications. Women have outpaced men in this regard with 40.1% holding a degree in this age bracket. Estimates from 2024 also suggest that Asians lead the list with nearly 60% of the community holding academic degrees.

“In 2024, 49.3% of employed workers had a high school diploma or associate degree and 44.5% had a bachelor’s degree or higher as their highest level of educational attainment, and 6.1% did not have a high school diploma or equivalent,” the Census bureau wrote in a September 2025 press release.



