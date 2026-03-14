American political activist and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer’s first visit to India was nothing short of a controversy in itself. The staunch Donald Trump loyalist, who’s made it a habit to openly project her Islamophobic an anti-India comments on X, was left with no option but to address certain tweets she appeared to have deleted before her attendance at India Today Conclave 2026 on Saturday.

As a firm believer of the ‘America First’ agenda, Loomer has often disregarded the ‘specialty occupation’s H-1B visa category, which has been largely responsible for importing highly-skilled talent from India to the US. Her vitriolic commentary tied to work visa and immigration laws also made it to the conversation on Saturday, as she said that “bad blood” surrounding H-1B hiring was created by a sense of “entitlement” and not “anti-India” comments.

Laura Loomer says ‘no hatred for Indians’

Moderators at the Indian media event didn’t shy away from bringing up her old tweets and hashtags like “#GoBacktoIndia” targeting even Indian-origin US Congress members. Ahead of her arrival in New Delhi, her rants on X about Indians appeared to have been deleted from the platform altogether.

Responding to that controversial series of tweets she made this past few years, Loomer blamed it on the Elon Musk-led SNS platform for locking her account. When asked about the deleted anti-India comments, she asserted that while she was not going to apologise for her criticism of the non-immigrant H-1B visa, she admitted that she shouldn’t have said certain things. To back her claims, she Loomer asserted that she harboured no hatred for Indians or Hindus and was rather an “advocate” for Hindus.

Today I will be speaking at the India Today Conclave Conference in New Delhi, India. @IndiaToday



The title of my speech is: “Death To Islamic Terrorism: The Trump Approach”



You can watch my speech LIVE at 12:30 pm local time in India, which is 3 am EST.



WATCH here:… pic.twitter.com/kab5hDC8Q7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 14, 2026

This is a developing story.