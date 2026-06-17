US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will not sign legislation related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) unless Congress also includes his proposed bill on national voting changes.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France. His comments linked two major issues before Congress — the renewal of surveillance powers under FISA and his push for changes to US election laws. “I’m not going to sign FISA unless it’s done,” Trump said.

Why is FISA important?

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act provides the legal framework that allows US intelligence agencies to conduct surveillance activities related to national security and foreign threats, reported Reuters.

Over the years, Congress has repeatedly debated the law’s provisions. Supporters say the legislation is essential for identifying and preventing threats to the United States. Critics, however, say that some surveillance powers could affect privacy rights and require stronger oversight.

One of the most debated parts of the law is Section 702, which allows intelligence agencies to collect information related to foreign targets located outside the United States. National security officials have described the authority as a critical intelligence tool, while privacy advocates have called for reforms and additional safeguards, reported Reuters.

G-7 Summit in France

The remarks came during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Evian, France, where leaders of the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan gathered to discuss some of the world’s biggest challenges, including conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, global trade, energy security and the impact of artificial intelligence.

The summit has also served as a platform for a series of bilateral meetings between world leaders and discussions on international security and economic cooperation.