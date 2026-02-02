Billionaire Elon Musk has refuted widely circulated allegations related to his involvement in newly released files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice (DoJ) recently disclosed a substantial collection of over three million documents pertaining to Epstein.

The emails uncovered connections between Musk and Epstein. In these communications, the 54-year-old reportedly expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s private island in both 2012 and 2013.

‘No one fought harder for full release of Epstein files’

Taking to X, the SpaceX CEO addressed the allegations and firmly denied any association with Epstein.

“Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: admit nothing, deny everything [and] make counter-accusations against me,” Musk wrote.

Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would:



1. Admit nothing

2. Deny everything

3. Make… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

‘Never been on his Lolita Express plane’

Defending himself, Musk also said that “I knew that I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties or been on his ‘Lolita Express’ plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.”

He further slammed the media for continually smearing his name, saying, “Even though it’s incredibly painful to be accused of being the opposite of who I am, it was worth it.”

Musk maintained that the allegations do not reflect his true character and emphasised his commitment to protecting the vulnerable, especially children.

“The strong must protect those who cannot protect themselves, particularly vulnerable children. I am willing to endure any future pain if it helps safeguard kids and give them a chance to grow up with happy lives,” he stated.

Who else was named in the Epstein files?

The US’ Justice Department has released many more records from its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, resuming disclosures under a law intended to reveal what the government knew about the millionaire financier’s sexual abuse of young girls and his interactions with rich and powerful people such as Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.