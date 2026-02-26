In a bombshell testimony, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the GOP-led House Oversight Committee that she does not recall ever encountering disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In her opening remarks, Hillary said, “A committee endeavouring to stop human trafficking would seek to understand what specific steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein to get away with his crimes in 2008…But that’s not happening. Instead, you have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Donald Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers.”

Hillary told lawmakers that she had no knowledge of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal activities. She also will say she never engaged with Epstein nor been on his infamous plane, which has been nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” Fox News reported.

Bill Clinton to testify on February 27

Like Hillary, who testified in a closed door setting in Chappaqua, New York, Bill too will have a private deposition on Friday, February 27.

The location for the testimony was negotiated between Kendall and Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in hopes of avoiding the indignity and precedent-setting move of summoning a former president to Capitol Hill for questioning.

“No one is accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing…We just have a lot of questions,” Comer said.

This marks the first high-profile testimony linked to the Epstein probe ever since an avalanche of emails and other documents linked to the case were released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

What is Hillary and Bill’s connection with Epstein?

Emails linked to Epstein stated several times that he was the first person to raise money for the Clinton initiative, the Clinton Foundation, that he solicited money at some of his properties for the Clinton Foundation, Comer said.

“Again, that’s not saying anything illegal, but there are a lot of questions pertaining to Secretary Clinton with respect to Epstein and his involvement in the Clinton initiative and her relationship with with Ghislaine Maxwell,” Comer added.