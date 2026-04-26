A shooting scare disrupted the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton, where Donald Trump was present. Secret Service agents rushed to protect him as gunshots were heard during the high-profile media gathering.

Trump later called the incident an attack by a “would-be assassin.” Despite the panic, officials confirmed that the gunman did not enter the ballroom where the main event was taking place.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to rush past a checkpoint positioned just outside the ballroom. The shooter has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. Officials credited the security team for stopping him before anyone was hurt. “Because that checkpoint worked, there was no one who was injured,” US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

Trump also compared the response to a past incident, saying security did a “much better job than Butler,” referring to a 2024 campaign rally shooting attempt in Pennsylvania.

Concerns over security at the venue

The incident has triggered serious questions about security arrangements at the hotel. Many journalists who attended the event pointed out that while there were metal detectors near the ballroom, there was little to no screening at earlier entry points like the hotel entrance. Trump initially described the venue as “not a particularly secure building,” but later clarified that the ballroom itself was “very, very secure.” Police officials, including Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeffery Carroll, said they will review surveillance footage to understand how the weapon was brought inside. The venue itself has a historical connection to presidential attacks Ronald Reagan was shot outside the same hotel in 1981 and survived despite serious injuries.

What journalists said online

Several attendees shared their experiences on X explaining gaps in security. Their posts suggest that while the ballroom had checks, the earlier layers of security may have been weak. Writer and producer Nazanin Nour said, “I was shocked at the lack of security at The Hilton tonight. Showed my ticket at 3 different entry points, but no IDs were checked, and nobody looked inside of purse. One protester was inside yelling at attendees. Strange.”

DW journalist Misha Komadovsky posted, “This was the only thing required for entry into the Washington Hilton ballroom. There was no security screening prior to entering the lobby.” Anchor Greta Van Susteren commented, “was so lax [that] you flash your invitation and walk through the magnetometer.”

ABC News reporter Beatrice Peterson, who has attended the event for nearly 15 years, shared a detailed thread explaining how access and security typically work at the dinner. Kari Lake strongly criticised the arrangements, saying, “It was the easiest event I’ve ever gained access to that the president was at. It was so bad we talked about it at our table before the shots rang out. Remember, 90 per cent of the people in the room were part of the fake news who have spread abject and despicable lies about President Trump. They have sowed so much division in our country,” Lake said.