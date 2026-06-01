For generations, a university degree was sold as the surest route to a comfortable life. However, a growing number of workers are finding that six-figure salaries can come from a very different path. A recent Business Insider analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics data found dozens of occupations that typically do not require a bachelor’s degree but is still offering median annual wages that many graduates would envy. From directing aircraft and operating nuclear reactors to working in hospitals and maintaining critical infrastructure, these jobs are all about how skills, training and experience can sometimes matter more than a four-year diploma.

The jobs where responsibility comes with a hefty paycheck

Some of the highest salaries belong to workers responsible for public safety and critical operations. Air traffic controllers lead the pack with a median annual wage of $148,080, followed by commercial pilots at $123,220 and nuclear power reactor operators at $122,890. First-line supervisors of police and detectives earn $106,040, however, detectives and criminal investigators bring home $93,790. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers earn $93,530. In each case, the pay shows the pressure and accountability that come with the role.

Healthcare careers that do not require medical school

Not every high-paying healthcare job begins with years of university education. Radiation therapists earn a median annual wage of $105,310, while nuclear medicine technologists make $101,370. Dental hygienists earn $98,100, petroleum-free diagnostic medical sonographers earn $96,590, and MRI technologists take home $95,480. These roles typically require an associate degree and specialised training, and give a faster route into a sector known for stability and strong demand.

Skilled trades and technical jobs are having a moment

Many of the country’s best-paid workers spend their days maintaining systems that most people rarely think about. Nuclear technicians earn $110,240, elevator and escalator installers and repairers make $109,910, ship engineers earn $109,530, power distributors and dispatchers bring in $106,730, and electrical and electronics repairers working in powerhouses and substations earn $103,020. Power plant operators make $102,040, while electrical power-line installers and repairers earn $95,320. Signal and track switch repairers, who help keep rail networks running, earn $92,460. These careers rely on apprenticeships, certifications and hands-on experience rather than traditional college degrees.

Not every six-figure opportunity fits a stereotype

According to Business Insider, the list also includes a number of careers that rarely make headlines. Transportation, storage and distribution managers earn $107,230, overseeing the movement of goods across supply chains. Postmasters and mail superintendents make $96,660, while petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators and gaugers earn $96,710. Gambling managers take home $93,220, and captains, mates and pilots of water vessels earn $92,460. Even theatrical and performance makeup artists, a profession often associated more with creativity than high salaries, earn a median annual wage of $97,150.