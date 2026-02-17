Nicki Minaj found herself at the centre of online debate once again after marking Presidents Day with a series of AI-generated images featuring Donald Trump. The post, shared on her X account on Monday, February 16, has strengthened public perception of her growing alignment with the US president.

The two images show Minaj seated in the passenger seat of a convertible while Trump drives. Both are dressed in matching pink-and-white outfits with chain necklaces, leaning into a highly stylised, almost cartoon-like aesthetic.

In one image, Trump flashes an “OK” hand gesture as Minaj looks directly at the camera. In the second, Minaj appears to be counting stacks of cash, with more money placed beside Trump. She captioned the images simply: “Happy #PresidentsDay”.

Nicki Minaj’s growing affinity to Trump

Minaj has often resisted being boxed into any political category, her recent public appearances and statements have made such speculation difficult to avoid. In November 2025, she spoke at a conference organised by the United Nations, where she talked about what she described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. During the speech, she thanked Trump for “his leadership on the global stage,” a remark that garnered a lot of attention.

Her presence at conservative gatherings has also stood out. In December, Minaj attended AmericaFest, hosted by Turning Point USA. There, she spoke with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, and expressed her “utmost respect” for the commander in chief. For many observers, this marked a clear shift from ambiguity to open admiration.

That perception was reinforced in late January when Minaj attended the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, DC. Speaking at the event, she declared herself “the president’s No. 1 fan” and added that it is “not going to change.” Photographs from the summit, including one in which she was briefly seen holding hands with Trump, circulated widely across social media platforms.

Fans push back online

The Presidents Day post led a wave of backlash online, particularly from fans who were unhappy with her political stance. One user wrote, “Why are you so obsessed?” while another said, “Never listening to your music again.” Others were more blunt, calling the images “deeply unserious behavior” and describing her actions as “embarrassing.” One comment summed up the frustration felt by many critics, stating, “you have hit a new low.”