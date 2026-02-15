Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security benefits should mark their calendars. A major payment run is scheduled for February 18. These payments are part of the monthly benefit schedule issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and will go out to recipients whose birthdays fall within a specific range.

Social Security benefits are distributed throughout the month based on a staggered calendar tied to the birth date of the worker whose earnings history determines the benefit. This system helps spread out the processing load and ensures a steady flow of payments. For February, that schedule includes three key dates for retirees, disabled workers and survivor beneficiaries.

Under this system, each group receives payments on a designated Wednesday. Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month were paid on February 11.

Who will receive their payment on February 18?

Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payment on Wednesday, February 18. Recipients born on the 21st through the 31st will get their payment on February 25.

For February’s cycle, the February 18 payment is the second of the three, and many older Americans count on it to pay for essentials such as housing, utilities, medical care and groceries.

The month’s benefits have reflected an average retiree, disability or survivor benefit, with upper‑end payments for some high‑earners reaching up to around $5,181, though most beneficiaries receive less depending on their earnings history and age at claiming.

Aside from the birthday‑based schedule, there are exceptions. Individuals who have been receiving Social Security for many years, those who started benefits before May 1997, typically receive their payment on a standard day earlier in the month.

Likewise, recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a separate need‑based benefit program, follow a different timetable and typically received their February SSI payment earlier in the month due to calendar quirks.

Can payments get delayed this month?

Because February includes President’s Day (February 16) and is a shorter month, some paper check recipients may see slight processing delays, though direct deposit beneficiaries typically receive funds on schedule, according to AARP.

Beneficiaries can check their payment date and status via the SSA’s online portal or their bank statements.