For millions of New Yorkers worried about rising housing costs, rent will now stay exactly where it is. In one of the biggest housing policy changes in the city’s recent history, New York City has approved a rent freeze for roughly one million rent-stabilised apartments, fulfilling one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s biggest campaign promises.

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted 7-1 on Thursday to freeze rent increases on both one-year and two-year leases for rent-stabilised apartments. It marks the first time in the city’s history that rents on two-year leases have been frozen.

What is the New York rent freeze policy?

The decision applies to rent-stabilised apartments, which generally include buildings constructed between 1947 and 1974 with more than six units, as well as some properties covered under tax incentive programmes. These apartments make up around 41 percent of New York City’s rental housing stock.

The freeze means landlords cannot increase rents when tenants renew either one-year or two-year leases during the period covered by the board’s order.

The New York City Rent Freeze Program also includes the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and the Disability Rent Increase Exemption (DRIE). Under these programmes, eligible tenants pay a frozen rent amount while the city provides a property tax abatement credit to landlords to cover the difference between the frozen rent and the legal rent.

According to the programme, tenants who remain eligible and continue renewing their benefits could potentially pay the same rent decades into the future.

The Rent Guidelines Board said it considered factors such as inflation, taxes and wages before reaching its decision.

Campaign promise becomes reality

Freezing rents was one of Mamdani’s central campaign promises during last year’s mayoral election and became a defining issue of his successful bid for City Hall. Welcoming the decision, the mayor called it a historic moment for renters.

“This is a historic victory for New York City tenants. After reviewing the data and hearing from New Yorkers across the city, the independent RGB has delivered a freeze on one-year leases, and the first-ever freeze on two-year leases in our city’s history. This is the relief that working people across our city deserve.”

Earlier this year, the Mamdani administration also introduced measures aimed at increasing affordable housing by speeding up approvals for projects on city-owned land. The initiative created a pool of pre-approved developers, reducing procurement timelines by about eight months and accelerating land-use approvals by as much as two years.

Resignation sparks controversy over board’s independence

The vote was overshadowed by the resignation of board member Christina Smyth, one of the landlord representatives appointed under former Mayor Eric Adams.

Smyth stepped down just hours before the board voted and accused the agency of abandoning its independence.

“I am resigning because the process I was appointed to take part in is not administered the way the law requires. The Rent Guidelines Board has stopped being a fact-finding body. It has become a body that starts with an answer and vibe codes its way backward to justify it.”

She further alleged that the outcome had already been decided. “This year’s RGB order was decided last year on the campaign trail. Then in February, the Mayor appointed six of the nine members of this board. This rebuilt board was required to deliver a rent freeze. Everything since has been theater. The hearings, the reports, the public comment, the data. None of it was ever going to change the result.”

In February, Mamdani appointed six members to the nine-member board, including Chair Chantella Mitchell, three public representatives, one owner representative and one tenant representative.

Critics warn landlords could struggle with repairs

The rent freeze has drawn criticism from some housing experts and landlord advocates, who argue that preventing rent increases could make it harder for property owners, particularly smaller “mom-and-pop” landlords, to maintain their buildings.

Former board member Alex Schwartz, who served during the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio and voted for a rent freeze in 2020, argued in a recent opinion article that financial pressure from another freeze could reduce landlords’ ability to fund repairs. He noted that around 9 percent of rent-stabilised apartments currently require repairs.

The Rent Guidelines Board previously approved rent freezes three times between 2015 and 2021 under de Blasio, but Thursday’s decision is the first to freeze rents on both one-year and two-year lease renewals simultaneously.