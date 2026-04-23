A new US immigration bill introduced on Wednesday by Congressman Eli Crane has sparked new debate over the future of the H-1B visa program. The proposal, backed by several House Republicans, calls for a three-year pause on issuing new H-1B visas. Supporters say the break would allow lawmakers to completely rebuild the system. Critics, however, say the bill could deeply affect workers, students, and companies that rely on skilled foreign talent.

For now, the bill has only been introduced. It still has a long way to go before it can become law.

ALSO READ Your green card under review: 200 special agents track multiple tip lines amid immigration crackdown

New bill seeks 3-year freeze on H-1B visas

The proposal would make changes to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. During the three-year pause, new H-1B visas would not be issued. At the same time, current visa holders would gradually leave the United States during that period. After the pause ends, the H-1B program would return with a much smaller size and several new restrictions.

Right now, 65,000 H-1B visas are issued under the regular annual cap. The bill would cut that number to 25,000. It would also remove current exemptions to the cap.

Visa duration would be reduced

At present, many H-1B workers can stay for two or three three-year terms. Under the new bill, that would be reduced to only one three-year term. Meanwhile, Applicants would also need to maintain a foreign residence and show that they plan to return home once their visa period ends, instead of continuing to live in the US.

What will it change for employers?

Employers would need to confirm that they could not find a qualified American worker for the job. They would also need to state that hiring a foreign worker would not harm US workers. Companies would further need to certify that they did not lay off workers in the past year and will not lay off workers in the following year.

Another major condition is salary. Employers would be required to pay H-1B workers at least $200,000 per year.

A demand to end lottery system

If the bill becomes law, the current lottery system used for H-1B selection would be replaced. Instead, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) would issue visas based on the highest wages offered. That means jobs with bigger salaries would likely get priority.

Today, I introduced the End H‑1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026.



This bill pauses the program for three years and implements significant reforms once it resumes.



The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. pic.twitter.com/Q9vFWVOCl4 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) April 22, 2026

Limits on multiple jobs

The bill also says H-1B workers could not work for more than one company at the same time. Third-party employers, including staffing agencies, would no longer be allowed to employ H-1B workers.

$100,000 fee for hiring foreign workers

The proposal would also make permanent President Donald Trump’s September 2025 proclamation that called for a $100,000 fee for each foreign worker hired through the H-1B program. If passed, that fee would become part of law.

Family members could be blocked from coming to the US

Another major part of the bill would stop many temporary visa holders from bringing family members to the US. This would apply not only to H-1B workers, but also to H-2A agricultural workers and H-2B seasonal workers.

Green Card route would be tightened

The bill would also stop temporary visa holders from changing to another immigration status while staying inside the country. They would first need to leave the US before applying again.

The measure says this would prevent workers from “cheating the system” by switching from H-1B status to student or tourist visas.

OPT and H-4 Work permits could end

The proposal goes beyond H-1B visas. It would end Optional Practical Training (OPT) in all forms. OPT allows many international students to work in the U.S. after graduation.

End of H-4 work permits

The bill would also end H-4 work permits, which currently allow some spouses of H-1B workers to work legally in the United States.

The bill is backed by several republicans including Brian Babin of Texas, Brandon Gill of Texas, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Wesley Hunt of Texas, Tom McClintock of California, Keith Self of Texas, and Andy Ogles of Tennessee. In the Senate, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah recently said he supports a temporary pause on the H-1B visa program.