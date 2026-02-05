It was a happy moment for Republican leader and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva as they announced the birth of their daughter, Savithri. The couple shared the news on social media on Wednesday, February 4, along with a family photograph from the hospital.

“Apoorva and Vivek are happy to share the news of their daughter’s birth, Savithri. Mom and baby are doing well, and the family is deeply thankful for the prayers and kind messages from Ohioans and friends across the country,” Ramaswamy wrote.

Meaning behind the name Savithri

Savithri, also spelled Savitri, is a Sanskrit name rooted in Hindu mythology and translates to “relating to the sun” or “ray of light.”

The name is most famously linked to Savitri from the Mahabharata, revered for her devotion and intelligence, which she used to bring her husband back from death. The name is often seen as a symbol of cultural heritage, loyalty, and strength.

Online backlash over ‘American’ identity

Soon after the announcement, the focus shifted from celebration to criticism, with several social media users questioning the choice of the name.

Many argued that Savithri was not “American enough,” leading to a heated debate online. “I can’t even pronounce that name,” one user wrote. Another commented, “It is not Desi enough.” “Couldn’t find an American name for your spawn?” questioned a netizen, another remarked, “Very American name.” “Glad they were born but English/Americanized names please,” read another post.

Family background and political context

The couple, who live just outside Columbus have two sons. Ramaswamy is a second-generation Indian American whose parents migrated from Kerala and worked at a GE factory in Ohio. He is currently running for governor of Ohio and has emerged as a prominent conservative voice in recent years The 40-year-old is known as a healthcare and technology entrepreneur, conservative commentator, and author of Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam. He was described as the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” in a New Yorker profile last year.