More than five decades after humans last travelled beyond Earth’s orbit, NASA is preparing to send astronauts around the Moon with the Artemis II mission. This is a major technological milestone in modern space exploration. According to NASA’s Office of Inspector General, the Artemis programme is projected to cost about $93 billion (around Rs 7.7 lakh crore) between 2012 and 2025, covering multiple missions as well as infrastructure such as the Lunar Gateway.

Each Artemis launch is also extraordinarily expensive, with NASA estimating a per-mission cost of roughly $4.1 billion using the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. Artemis II, scheduled for April 1, 2026 (April 2 3.24 AM IST), is expected to fall within a similar cost range. Much of this spending is due to the need to safely carry humans into deep space, which requires life support systems, radiation shielding and multiple layers of safety redundancy.

India’s cost-efficient lunar programme

India’s journey to the Moon began with Chandrayaan-1, launched on October 22, 2008, with a budget of Rs 386 crore. It marked India’s first attempt at lunar exploration and became a major milestone, earning recognition as a cost-effective mission that confirmed the presence of water molecules on the Moon.

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The follow-up mission, Chandrayaan-2, saw a significant increase in budget allocation to Rs 978 crore, nearly three times that of the first mission. However, on September 6, 2019, the lander malfunctioned due to a software glitch, resulting in loss of communication during the final landing phase.

For Chandrayaan-3, ISRO returned to a more cost-conscious approach, allocating around Rs 613 crore (about $74 million). The mission successfully achieved a soft landing near the lunar south pole in 2023. In total, India has spent close to Rs 2,000 crore on its Chandrayaan missions, according to ISRO and government disclosures, far lower than the budget of other major space programmes.

🚀 Space Race Budgets: Artemis vs Chandrayaan How does NASA’s crewed Moon mission cost stack up against India’s entire lunar programme? 🇺🇸 NASA Artemis VS 🇮🇳 ISRO Chandrayaan Per Mission Cost ₹34,000 cr ~$4.1 billion (Artemis II) All 3 Missions Combined ₹~2,000 cr ~$240 million total 📊 Mission Comparison $93 bn (₹7.7 lakh cr) Programme

Total Cost ~₹2,000 cr ~$4.1 bn per mission Per Mission

Cost ₹386–978 cr Crewed (Human) Mission

Type Robotic 2012–2025 Timeline 2008–2023 ESA, JAXA, CSA, SpaceX, Blue Origin Partners Domestic (ISRO) Crewed lunar flyby + future Mars prep Goal Scientific exploration; south pole landing 🇮🇳 Chandrayaan Mission Costs Breakdown Chandrayaan-1 ₹386 cr 2008 ✅ Confirmed water on Moon Chandrayaan-2 ₹978 cr 2019 ⚠️ Lander lost on descent Chandrayaan-3 ₹613 cr 2023 ✅ Soft landing achieved 1 Artemis Mission = 17× India’s Entire Chandrayaan Programme NASA’s single Artemis II launch (~₹34,000 cr) costs roughly 17 times more than all three Chandrayaan missions combined (~₹2,000 cr). Express InfoGenIE | Data: NASA OIG, ISRO, Government Disclosures

The gap in spending

The scale of the difference becomes clearer when the numbers are compared directly. One Artemis mission, at an estimated $4.1 billion (around Rs 34,000 crore), costs several times more than India’s entire Chandrayaan programme combined. These figures, based on NASA estimates and ISRO data, highlight not just a gap in budgets but a clear difference in financial priorities. India’s approach focuses on maximising scientific output while keeping costs low, whereas NASA’s model involves large upfront investment to support broader ambitions.

Why the cost difference is so large

A key reason for this financial gap lies in the nature of the missions. Chandrayaan missions are robotic, making them lighter, simpler and far less expensive. Artemis missions, on the other hand, are designed to carry humans. Human spaceflight significantly increases costs because even small risks must be minimised through complex engineering and extensive testing. NASA is not only aiming to send astronauts around the Moon but also preparing for a sustained human presence and future missions to Mars, which requires heavy and long-term investment.

Different funding models and priorities

The Artemis programme is funded through large-scale US government spending, with contributions from international partners such as ESA, JAXA and CSA, along with private sector involvement from companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin. In comparison, India operates within a tighter national budget and prioritises efficiency. ISRO keeps costs low by limiting mission components, reusing technology and relying heavily on domestic capabilities.