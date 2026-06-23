MrBeast‘s company, Beast Industries, has hired a key team from creator-commerce startup Pietra, including its CEO and cofounder Ronak Trivedi. The financial details of the deal were not made public, and Pietra will continue to operate under a new CEO. This is a part of Beast Industries’ larger plan to grow beyond YouTube and build new businesses around the creator economy.

Building a platform for creators and brands

Beast Industries is developing a new platform that will connect creators directly with large brands looking for sponsorship opportunities. The platform aims to make it easier for influencers to find advertising partnerships and grow their businesses.

However, the company’s vision goes beyond sponsorship matching. Beast Industries is also building tools that use data and analytics to help creators improve their content, grow their audiences, and increase their earnings. The goal is to give other creators access to some of the strategies that helped MrBeast become the world’s biggest YouTuber.

New leadership and technology investment

The hiring of Ronak Trivedi is part of expansion of Beast Industries’ technology team. The company recently appointed former Google and Uber executive Shiva Rajaraman as its Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Beast Industries has also opened a new product and engineering office in San Mateo, California. The team there is working on the creator platform as well as a new membership program that the company plans to launch in the future.

Expanding into new businesses

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has been steadily expanding his business empire beyond online videos. His company already operates ventures such as the snack brand Feastables, merchandise businesses, creator-focused technology products, and financial services. The company recently acquired Gen Z banking app Step and has announced plans for a mobile phone service and a membership program. These moves show Beast Industries’ ambition to become much more than a content company.

Growing influence in the creator economy

The creator economy continues to attract increasing advertising spending as brands shift marketing budgets from traditional media to social media influencers. This creates a major opportunity for Beast Industries’ new platform. As one of the most successful creators in the world, MrBeast has built strong credibility with both brands and influencers. His existing products, including Viewstats and Vyro, already provide services that connect creators, audiences, and advertisers.