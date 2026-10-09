Mortgage rates in the United States have climbed to their highest levels since late 2023, making homeownership more expensive and pushing many prospective buyers to delay their plans. This comes as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, energy prices increase amid the Iran conflict, and concerns over government debt put pressure on the bond market.

According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 7.40% for the week ending October 8, 2026, up from 7.28% a week earlier. Rates averaged 6.30% a year ago. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), meanwhile, reported that the average rate climbed to 7.49% in the week ended October 2.

The increase in borrowing costs is adding to affordability concerns in the housing market. Buyers are facing higher monthly payments, sellers are cutting asking prices, and some homeowners are choosing to stay in their current properties rather than take on more expensive mortgages.

Why are US mortgage rates rising?

Rising inflation is one of the main reasons behind the increase in mortgage rates. Higher energy prices amid the Iran conflict have added to inflationary pressures, making it harder for the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Annual inflation, measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose from 2.8% in February to 3.4% in August, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The increase in inflation has coincided with a sharp rise in mortgage rates. The average 30-year mortgage rate has climbed by about 1.4 percentage points since joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran began in late February.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attributed the increase in inflation and mortgage rates to the temporary shock from higher oil prices. Speaking at the White House, Bessent said, “So once we get on the other side of this Iran conflict, (the) energy market is going to be well supplied, and we will move down towards the Fed’s target and mortgage rates and the 10-year will come back down.”

However, the outlook depends on how long the conflict lasts and how energy prices respond. Continued pressure on oil prices could keep inflation elevated and delay relief for homebuyers.

Rising US Treasury yields

Mortgage rates are closely linked to the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds. These bonds are used as a benchmark for long-term borrowing costs.

When Treasury yields rise, mortgage rates generally move higher as lenders adjust the rates they offer to borrowers. Higher yields can also make government bonds more attractive to investors, increasing the cost of raising money for other forms of lending.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to a 24-year high in October, trading above 5.25% and reaching more than 5.3% earlier in the week. The yield has risen sharply since the Iran conflict began.

The increase shows concerns about inflation, government borrowing and the outlook for interest rates. Bloomberg also reported that large investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure are adding to concerns about inflationary pressures and capital demand.

These factors have contributed to a broader bond market sell-off, pushing yields higher and adding to the cost of home loans.

The Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rates

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation are another factor influencing mortgage rates. The central bank raises its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive and moderate demand across the economy. Persistent inflation has kept the possibility of further rate increases alive.

However, the federal funds rate does not directly determine mortgage rates. Instead, mortgage rates respond to bond market movements, inflation expectations and investors’ views on the Federal Reserve’s future decisions.

Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda and NewHomeSource, told The Hill that bond investors “already allocate their money accordingly” before a rate hike. This means mortgage rates can rise or fall in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s next move rather than waiting for an official decision.

In an October 8 report, Yahoo Finance said Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller had called for further rate increases to bring inflation down, although he said the hikes did not need to happen at consecutive meetings.

The possibility of further tightening has reduced expectations of an immediate decline in borrowing costs. Mortgage rates could ease if inflation slows and investors expect the Federal Reserve to hold or lower interest rates. However, persistent price pressures could keep rates elevated.

Concerns over government debt and budget deficits

Rising government debt and the federal budget deficit are also putting pressure on the bond market. Investors are concerned about the amount of borrowing required to finance government spending. When the supply of government debt increases, investors may demand higher yields to hold those bonds, particularly if they are worried about inflation or the government’s long-term finances.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), told Reuters. “Moreover, the huge rising federal budget deficit is gobbling up more of private savings and thereby leaving less capital for the mortgage market.”

Higher Treasury yields increase borrowing costs across financial markets, including the mortgage market. Unless concerns over government borrowing ease, this could continue to put upward pressure on mortgage rates even if inflation begins to moderate.

How are higher mortgage rates affecting homebuyers?

Higher mortgage rates increase the cost of financing a home. Buyers who need a loan must either pay more each month, increase their down payment or consider a less expensive property.

The difference between a 3% mortgage rate and a 7% rate can be substantial. According to Bloomberg, on a $400,000 home, the difference could mean nearly $1,000 more in monthly payments and about $350,000 more in interest over the life of the loan, depending on the down payment.

This makes homeownership more difficult, particularly for first-time buyers who may have limited savings and are already dealing with high living costs.

Even buyers who can afford the down payment may find that the monthly instalments stretch their budgets too far. Some may choose to postpone their purchases until borrowing costs fall or their financial position improves.

Buyers are delaying home purchases

Higher borrowing costs are discouraging prospective buyers from entering the market. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage loan applications fell 4.2% in the week before its October 7 report. Refinancing applications also dropped sharply. Overall application volumes were at their lowest level since February 2025 and had fallen nearly 50% since January.

“Very few homeowners have an incentive to refinance at these rates, and the jump in borrowing costs has caused many potential borrowers to step back from the purchase market,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s deputy chief economist told Reuters.

Refinancing becomes less attractive when homeowners already have mortgages at much lower interest rates. New buyers, meanwhile, face a choice between accepting higher monthly payments and waiting for borrowing conditions to improve. The slowdown in demand is affecting home sales and the wider housing market.

Homeowners with low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell

Higher mortgage rates are also creating what is known as the lock-in effect. Millions of Americans took advantage of historically low mortgage rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, when rates fell below 3%. Some 20% of homeowners today have mortgage rates below that level, according to Bloomberg.

Selling their current homes and buying new ones would mean giving up those low rates and taking on significantly more expensive loans.

For example, a homeowner paying a 3% mortgage rate may be reluctant to move to a different property if the new mortgage would carry a rate of around 7%. The higher monthly payments could make relocating financially difficult, even if the homeowner wants a larger home or needs to move to another city or state.

As a result, some homeowners are postponing their moves, while others are considering renting out their existing properties instead of selling them.

The lock-in effect is reducing the number of homes available for sale in some markets, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest, where housing inventory is already limited.

Sellers are cutting prices, but inventory builds up

The combination of weaker buyer demand and high borrowing costs is changing conditions for sellers. Some homeowners are reducing their asking prices to attract buyers who are struggling to afford mortgage payments. Bloomberg reported that almost one-fifth of homes on the market had received a price cut in August, according to data compiled by Redfin.

Yahoo Finance also reported that sellers were cutting prices at a pace not seen in four years, while pending home sales fell year over year in both August and September.

At the same time, some prospective sellers are choosing not to list their homes because they do not want to give up their existing low mortgage rates.

This creates a mixed situation for the housing market. In some areas, limited supply continues to push prices higher or restrict buyer choice. In others, homes are taking longer to sell as demand weakens and inventory increases.

According to Yahoo Finance, active listings across the US were up 6.7% year over year, while new listings fell 4.1% year over year in the week covered by its report.

The impact also varies by location. Bloomberg noted that markets such as Denver, Austin and Tampa, Florida, have seen substantial new construction, making affordability a bigger concern than a shortage of available homes.

What does this mean for the US housing market?

Higher mortgage rates are slowing housing activity by making purchases more expensive and discouraging homeowners from moving.

The effects extend beyond individual buyers. When fewer people purchase homes, transactions involving real estate agents, mortgage lenders, builders and home improvement businesses may also slow. A prolonged slowdown could affect housing-related economic activity.

The lock-in effect adds another challenge. Even when buyers are willing to enter the market, they may find fewer suitable homes available because existing homeowners are reluctant to sell.

The market is therefore facing two connected problems that is affordability for buyers and limited movement among existing homeowners.

There are some positive developments for buyers who can afford to purchase without relying heavily on a mortgage. Yahoo Finance reported that home prices were down 1.4% year over year and for-sale inventory was up 5.4% year over year in the data it cited. Greater inventory and more realistic asking prices could give some buyers more room to negotiate.

However, cash buyers represent only part of the market. For households that depend on mortgage financing, high interest rates remain a major obstacle.

What can bring mortgage rates down?

A sustained decline in inflation could ease pressure on mortgage rates by reducing expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases and lowering Treasury yields.

Lower oil prices could also help by reducing energy costs and easing inflationary pressures. The duration of the Iran conflict will therefore remain an important factor in the near-term outlook.

Lawrence Yun of the National Association of Realtors told The Hill that lower oil prices could help bring mortgage rates down in the short term. He also pointed to a “job cutting economic recession” as another possible route to lower rates, although a recession would carry significant economic costs for households and businesses.

Over the longer term, Yun said that bringing the federal budget deficit “to manageable levels” could help reduce borrowing costs.

Homebuyers can also take steps to improve their borrowing terms. Comparing offers from multiple lenders, improving credit scores and increasing down payments may help buyers secure more favourable rates. Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater has encouraged borrowers to shop around and obtain multiple mortgage quotes, as differences between lenders can translate into substantial savings over the life of a loan. However, these measures cannot fully offset a broad increase in market interest rates.

What is the outlook for mortgage rates?

The near-term outlook remains uncertain, with inflation, energy prices, government borrowing and Federal Reserve policy likely to shape the direction of mortgage rates.

The US housing market is also unlikely to recover fully simply because mortgage rates fall slightly. The gap between the low rates held by existing homeowners and the higher rates available to new borrowers has created a strong disincentive to sell and move.

The direction of inflation and the bond market will be crucial in determining whether relief arrives in the coming months. Until then, high mortgage rates are likely to remain a major challenge for American homebuyers and the wider housing market.