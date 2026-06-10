Morgan Stanley is closely monitoring merger and acquisition opportunities as US regulators signal a more favourable stance toward bank deals, CEO Ted Pick said on Tuesday. Speaking at the bank’s annual US investor conference, Pick stressed that the Wall Street powerhouse is actively tracking sector developments and stands ready to move swiftly if the right opportunity arises.

“M&A in the banking industry is challenging; we want to get it right,” Pick said, adding that Morgan Stanley wants to be “wide awake” to the M&A activity in the sector.

A Reuters report said that several major banks have already expressed interest in strategic acquisitions aimed at strengthening their competitive edge, upgrading technology, and expanding into high-growth areas such as wealth management and payments.

Focus on wealth and asset management

Pick pointed to wealth management and asset management as potential areas where the bank could explore opportunities for inorganic growth.

The bank agreed to acquire private shares platform EquityZen last year, but its biggest acquisition prior to that was the $7 billion purchase of investment management firm Eaton Vance in 2021, Reuters reported.

“M&A in this industry is really challenging and we want to get it right,” Pick added.

Last month, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said his company could put $10 billion to $20 billion into M&A opportunities in the next couple of years, as per the Reuters report.

Investment banking business gains momentum

The broader investment banking industry is also experiencing a strong recovery after a period marked by high borrowing costs, market uncertainty and stricter regulatory scrutiny. A revival in major initial public offerings (IPOs) and large corporate takeovers has improved business conditions for investment banks, as per Reuters.

With stock indexes buoyant and corporate confidence steady, executives have increasingly turned to public markets and transformational deals to fund growth.

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At the same time, market volatility linked to the Iran war helped boost trading activity. Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities division generated $10.7 billion in revenue during the quarter, up 19% compared with the same period last year, as per Reuters.

“I think it’s fair to say that the securities business, investment banking and markets across the integrated firm is really humming right now,” Reuters quoted Pick as saying.