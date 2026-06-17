All people aboard a plane were killed moments after it took off from a local US airport for a skydiving outing in Butler, Missouri, on Sunday (US time). The Bates County Coroner’s office has since identified 12 victims of the heart-rending tragedy, including the jet’s pilot. While most passengers were from Missouri or Kansas in the United States, one was also from India. Officials identified him as 24-year-old Sai Karthik Varma Datla.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the skydiving plane, a Pacific Aerospace P750, took off from Butler Memorial Airport in western Missouri around 11:35 am local time when it crashed. Some of the passengers’ family members witnessed the fatal descent. An eyewitness told CBS News that the plane spun out of control and plummeted so fast that those on board “didn’t have time to jump.”

Officials said that nine of the victims aboard the plane were experienced skydivers, while the other two were planning to go on tandem jumps, CNN reported.

The Bates County emergency management director described the shocking development as being the deadliest in the history of Butler Memorial Airport and the most fatal in the state of Missouri since 2004.

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In a statement to the BBC and CNN affiliate KCTB, Skydive Kansas City, the company behind skydiving operations in the region, called the incident a “devastating loss” for the “wider skydiving community.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families, friends and loved ones of all who were lost,” added the company, which has been in business since 1998. It also has sister skydiving companies in Indianapolis and Wisconsin.

Indian student among Missouri plane crash victims

The Bates County Coroner’s Office released a list of victims, including a 24-year-old Indian man, on Tuesday (US time).

“The list of individuals identified is currently just a list and the proper authorities are still attempting to make absolute certain the deceased are positively identified,” Bates County Coroner Jerret J Reno said in a Facebook statement. “While the investigation is still ongoing and we work to reunite the deceased with their loved ones, we feel comfortable that we have the identities of those twelve passengers on board the plane.”

The list is as follows:

24-year-old Sai Karthik Varma Datla from India

69-year-old Kurt John Roy from Windber, Pennsylvania

55-year-old Jennifer L Sharp from Grand Junction, Connecticut

54-year-old Michael R Shanahan from Kansas City, Missouri

54-year-old David Hershberger from Liberty, Missouri

44-year-old Dustin McKinney from Stilwell, Kansas

40-year-old Nicholas Nash from Harrisonville, Missouri

39-year-old Matthew Swope from Independence, Missouri

30-year-old Marcus Miller from Lawrence, Kansas

26-year-old Dane Cordes from Richmond, Missouri

25-year-old Blake Thacker from Olathe, Kansas

23-year-old William Fischer from De Soto, Kansas

Although little official details are known about the Indian victim, Datla’s LinkedIn profile shows that he got his Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Central Missouri. So far, he’s job titles as a DevOps engineer and cloud engineer.

Initially, he was working as a DevOps engineer at Capgemini on a remote basis from India. Prior to his demise, he was working as a DevOps engineer at AdventHealth in the United States.

More about the Missouri plane crash

The private aircraft involved in the deadly skydiving crash, a Pacific Aerospace P750, was operated by Skydive Kansas City, according to Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director. It has been identified as a single-engine turboprop plane.

As quoted by the Associated Press, Jacobs said that the plane had just taken off and was making a turn when the unprecedented tragedy unravelled. “In my opinion, I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire,” he remarked.

Offering more details about the incident, US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) vice-chairman Michael Graham said at a news conference that matters got worse when a “post-crash fire ensued and destroyed the aircraft.”

A preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days, while a full investigative report could come out in about 12 to 18 months.

Although most of the NTSB team was on site Tuesday, some investigators’ travel was delayed due to “logistical problems we’ve had with the World Cup in Kansas City.”

Skydive Kansas City is working in collaboration with the FAA and the NTSB to uncover the mystery surrounding the incident.

So far, the FAA has highlighted that the jet wasn’t using its air traffic services, as communication wasn’t needed for the plane given the type of airspace it was flying in. Similarly, NTSB vice chairman Michael Graham underscored that it has yet to be determined whether the private plane had a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder since such aircraft are not required to have those devices.