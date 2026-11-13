Jensen Huang wasn’t the only (now former) member of the Board at Nvidia whose children are employed by the chipmaking giant. Dr Aarti Shah, a retired Indian-origin executive, also finds a formal mention in the company’s 2026 Annual Review prospectus released in May for the same reason. While she has long been named in similar formal documents, Shah particularly gained attention this week after the Nvidia co-founder’s ouster.

Given her ties to the Indian diaspora in the United States, Dr Shah and other Nvidia board members made headlines owing to their swift action in announcing the company’s co-founder Jensen Huang’s resignation, effective immediately, on November 12. Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia, was subsequently appointed the interim CEO, with the Board initiating a search for a permanent chief executive.

The unprecedented CEO transition sent shock waves through global tech networks as Huang got embroiled in multiple reports of alleged extramarital affairs. One of those purported relationships linked him to Alice Huang, someone the US has suspected of being a Chinese spy. The former Nvidia chief executive has since been reported to have extramarital ties with two company employees. While one of them has been named as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Reuters has refrained from naming the second employee.

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According to the official release published by the company on Thursday, board members, including Aarti Shah, will consider internal and external candidates for the top job.

Who is Dr Aarti Shah?

The Indian-origin executive serves on the boards of various companies and non-profit organisations, according to her profile on the Nvidia website. Having worked at Eli Lilly and Company for 27 years until 2021, she served in several functional and business leadership roles. Most recently, she took on the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, as well as Senior Statistician, Research Scientist, Vice President for Biometrics, and Global Brand Development Leader in Lilly’s Bio-Medicines business unit.

Beyond her presence at Nvidia, Shah has also served on the board and as a member of the science, innovation & development committee and the human capital and ESG committee of Sandoz Group AG, a pharmaceutical company, since 2023.

Her professional credits expand to serving as a member of the audit committee and distribution and technology committee, as well as serving on the board of trustees, at the financial services organisation Northwestern Mutual, since 2020.

But that’s not all. She also serves on the board, strategic planning committee, and global and technology committee of the non-profit organisation St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC). Having served on the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation board for the full term of 9 years and on the Centre for Interfaith Cooperation for the full term of 4 years, she also serves as secretary and trustee of the non-profit organisation Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur USA.

The Indian-origin doctor received her BS and MS degrees in Statistics and Mathematics from Gujarat University in 1987 before securing a PhD degree in Applied Statistics from the University of California, Riverside, in 1993.

Indian-origin board member’s son also works at Nvidia

The 61-year-old Indian-origin executive has been on the company board since 2020, bringing leadership and senior operations experience. She also brings expertise in drug development and technical expertise in the areas of information technology, cybersecurity, advances analytics, data sciences and digital health.

Likewise, Dr Shah’s son, who remains similarly unnamed in the official Nvidia annual report as Huang’s children, secured total compensation of approximately $265,000 for Fiscal 2026. The total compensation for the company’s now-ousted chief executive’s daughter, Madison, and son, Spencer, for Fiscal 2026 was approximately $1.23 million and $1.32 million, respectively.