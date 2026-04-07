British-American actor Matthew Marsden said on Monday that he received life threats after posting on social media about what he described as H-1B visa fraud involving Indians in Texas. Marsden said he was not targeting any skin colour or nationality, adding that he would react the same way if people from the UK were involved.

The controversy began after a post he shared on X on April 4, where he described a visit to a Home Depot store. “I just went to Home Depot and there was a morning for kids there. Every single family there was Indian and no one was speaking English. This H-1B visa fraud is destroying Texas and something needs to be done about it,” the post read.

Last night I got attacked by Indians for highlighting the H1B visa scam.



Had my life threatened.



Got called all kinds of names.



I guess I’m over the target @DHSgov and @USCIS need to hit Dallas hard. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 6, 2026

Critics call remarks bigotry, question H-1B link

Many users called this an example of bigotry. Critics pointed out that children speaking Indian languages in family settings is common and does not indicate visa misuse. “Every Indian kid learns at least 2 languages and speaks the Indian tongue in the presence of family. I can guarantee they speak English too. Why did you leave that out? Because bigotry gets clicks. I guess,” one user wrote.

Many also described the post as “engagement bait”. Marsden, known for roles in the TV show Coronation Street and the film Black Hawk Down, has been vocal on immigration issues. He moved to the United States in 2003, lives in Texas, and holds dual UK-US citizenship.

What is the H-1B visa programme?

H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised roles. Up to 85,000 new visas are issued each year, and the cap applies only to new applicants, not renewals. Hundreds of thousands of workers remain in the US on valid H-1B status.

In February, a meeting of the Frisco City Council in Dallas turned heated, with some speakers raising allegations about visa fraud and making remarks about the city’s Indian population. According to The New York Times, some speakers referred to an “Indian takeover” of the city and described the visa system using terms such as “fraudsters” and “low-quality scammers”, without providing evidence. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered a pause on H-1B hiring at public universities and state agencies.

US President Donald Trump has taken a stricter approach to immigration while also acknowledging the need for skilled foreign workers. In 2025, his administration introduced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. Plans are also being discussed to raise wage thresholds by 21 per cent to 33 per cent, which could increase hiring costs for companies.