US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday wrote on X that a new wave of Indian investments is set to flow into the United States during the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, saying it as the largest surge of its kind so far.

In a post on X, Gor wrote, “BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 #SelectUSASummit – the largest we’ve ever seen. This is what a true win looks like for the American economy. Details soon!” He did not disclose the scale or sectors of these investments, adding that more details would be shared in due course.

BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 #SelectUSASummit – the largest we've ever seen. This is what a true win looks like for the American economy. Details soon! pic.twitter.com/vinQEjAPVy — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 5, 2026

A senior US official, Indian foreign direct investment (FDI) told PTI in the United States currently stands at about $16.4 billion, supporting roughly 70,800 jobs. The figures indicate India’s growing economic footprint in the US, particularly in employment generation and business expansion.

He said Indian firms have played a key role in strengthening research, exports and employment in the United States while speaking at a CII India Reception held on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026

Remington noted that Indian investments have supported around 70,800 jobs, contributed $313 million to research and development spending, and generated approximately $1.5 billion in exports. He added that Indian companies have also invested nearly $330 million in R&D activities in the US.

Separate estimates from the Confederation of Indian Industry suggest that Indian investments in the United States may be significantly higher, at around $40 billion, supporting close to 4.25 lakh jobs. These figures indicate a deeper and more expansive economic relationship between the two countries than official data alone may reflect.

Deal activity shows continued momentum

Recent deal activity further underscores the ongoing momentum in outbound investments. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries last week announced a $12 billion acquisition of Organon & Co., indicated sustained interest among Indian firms in expanding their presence in the US market.