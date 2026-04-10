US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit India in May, as New Delhi and Washington look to reset ties that have been strained by US tariff policies.

“Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X. The statement came after Rubio’s meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington, where the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations.

Rubio’s visit is happening at a time West Asia conflict has disrupted global supply chains and heightened concerns around energy security. This will be his first visit to India as US Secretary of State.

Misri, currently on a three-day visit to the US, met Rubio at the White House on Thursday. The two sides reviewed bilateral ties, with a focus on trade, critical minerals, defence, and the Quad. “Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad,” Gor posted on X. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month, Gor wrote.

Other senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have visited India over the past year. The visit comes at a time when US-India relations have regained momentum in recent months, even as ties between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s leadership have warmed. Islamabad is playing a key role in mediating US-Iran peace talks and is set to host negotiations on Saturday, with Vance leading the US delegation.

India and the US reached a trade agreement in February that removed Washington’s steep tariffs on Indian exports and laid out a roadmap to expand bilateral trade, though both sides are still in the process of finalising the pact.