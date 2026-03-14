The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all flights across some of the busiest airports in the United States on Friday evening (US time) for over an hour.

The issued ground stop announcement impacted operations at four major Washington DC-area airports – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Richmond International Airport, according to FAA Secretary Sean Duffy’s social media update.

The Transportation Secretary further noted that the major development was attributed to reports of a “strong odour” at the Potomac air traffic control facility.

“@FAANews is working to address the source of a strong odor coming from Potomac TRACON that is impacting operations at the three airport,” Duffy wrote on X.

According to the Associated Press, flights started leaving the airports after 7 pm ET on March 13. However, the ground stop preventing aircraft from landing at an airport was still in place at the time.

This is a developing story.