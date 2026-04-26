US President Donald Trump has spoken out after an unprecedented security scare abruptly halted the annual White House correspondents dinner on Saturday night (US time). As per reports citing law-enforcement officials, chaos broke out at the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as a shooter is believed to have opened fire in the room filled with top US officials, including First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance, among others.

Trump’s Truth Social post after White House dinner shooting

After videos of heavily-armed Security Service agents evacuating the POTUS immediately went viral on social media, Trump took to his social media platform to issue a much-needed major update confirming everyone’s safety. Praising those who instantly jumped into action to get the situation under control, he wrote on Truth Social, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely.”

The president also confirmed that the shooter had been apprehended. “I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement,” he added. “They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

Although not much was known about the reported shooter’s identity at the time of writing, the shell-shocking threat unravelled at the Washington Hill hours after Trump scrapped his top officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s previously scheduled trip to Pakistan. The pair were meant to engage in another round of peace talks with Iranian dignitaries.

However, Trump eventually told reporters, “We’re not going to spend 15 hours in airplanes all the time going back and forth to be giving a document that was not good enough, and so we’ll deal by telephone, and they can call us anytime they want.”

Having since returned to the White House, Trump announced that he would be holding a news conference.

FBI responds

In a statement published on social media, the FBI also officially confirmed that the suspect was in custody. “The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad has responded to a shooting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C,” the post stated.

US Attorney shares update after White House Correspondents dinner incident

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney in Washington, addressed the developing scene in a social media message as well. She shared with her followers that she was at the Hilton and heard shots fired. Like other top officials, she was evacuated from the room. Pirro further affirmed that the Secret Service had taken charge of the hotel, with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on her way to the Washington Hilton.

Update from the Washington Hilton pic.twitter.com/4vx3A1iWmw — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 26, 2026

This is a developing story.