Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after battling cancer. The company confirmed the news on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” the company said in a statement. “His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Who was Leonid Radvinsky?

Leonid Radvinsky was born in 1982 in Odesa, Ukraine. He moved to Chicago in the United States as a child. He studied economics at Northwestern University and graduated in 2002. From a young age, he showed interest in technology and online business. Radvinsky started his career early. At just 17, he co-founded an online marketing company called Cybertania.

Over time, he built and invested in several internet businesses, especially in the adult content space. In 2004, he launched MyFreeCams, a live-streaming website that became popular. He also invested in tech projects and supported open-source software through his venture fund.

Rise of OnlyFans

Radvinsky became known after buying OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International, in 2018. He owned a majority stake and remained a director.

Under his leadership, OnlyFans grew rapidly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform allowed creators, including sex workers and celebrities, to earn money directly from subscribers. OnlyFans became a huge business, generating billions in revenue while taking a 20% commission from creators.

Leonid Radvinsky’s networth

Radvinsky earned most of his wealth from OnlyFans. As per Forbes, he received huge dividend pay outs from the company, including around $701 million in 2024 alone and nearly $1.8 billion between 2020 and 2024.His net worth was estimated at around $7.8 billion in 2025. Despite the company having a relatively small team, it generated massive profits.

Plans to sell OnlyFans

Before his death, Radvinsky was reportedly in talks to sell OnlyFans for up to $8 billion. However, deals were slow due to concerns about the platform’s adult content business. Even so, OnlyFans remained a powerful and controversial platform in the creator economy. Radvinsky was known for being extremely private. He rarely gave interviews, avoided public appearances, and kept a low profile. Very few photos of him exist online, and even people who worked with him were bound by strict confidentiality agreements. He also supported charitable work quietly through his foundation.