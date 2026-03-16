After attending the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, where she faced criticism over past anti-India and Islamophobic posts and was publicly challenged by Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, American political commentator Laura Loomer travelled to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

Following her visit to the Mughal-era monument, Loomer shared a message on X praising the landmark and her experience in India.

I had a magnificent day at the Taj Mahal. 🇮🇳



It is the most incredible monument I have ever seen in my life. A monument of love built with perfect symmetry and detail.



India is one of the most beautiful countries I’ve ever had the pleasure of traveling to.



Highly recommend! pic.twitter.com/J6B4WLmJZP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 16, 2026

“I had a magnificent day at the Taj Mahal,” she wrote. “It is the most incredible monument I have ever seen in my life—a monument of love built with perfect symmetry and detail. India is one of the most beautiful countries I’ve ever had the pleasure of traveling to. Highly recommend.”

Her visit to the Taj Mahal came shortly after controversy erupted during her appearance at the India Today Conclave, where Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai confronted Loomer during a live broadcast and criticised her past remarks, calling them as “brazenly racist and Islamophobic.”

Loomer earlier posted about India Gate visit

Earlier during her visit to New Delhi, Loomer had posted on X about seeing monkeys while travelling to the India Gate.

“I was driving down the road in New Delhi today on my way to see the India Gate, and I saw this monkey on the sidewalk eating flowers next to a pack of monkeys,” Loomer tweeted, calling it “the cutest thing ever” and concluding her post by saying, “India is awesome.”

What happened at the India Today Conclave?

At the conclave, Loomer addressed criticism over several earlier posts she had made on X that were widely criticised as racist and derogatory towards Indians.

“I should not have said some of the things I wrote in the tweets,” she said. “I apologise if my remarks offended people. I am here in India this week and will be spending several days in the country, travelling across the country.”

However, Loomer said she would not apologise for her stance against the H-1B visa programme in the United States.

During the session, Sardesai intervened from the audience, pointing out comments from 2024 in which Loomer had said the White House would “smell like curry” if then Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris became president and that the United States was built by “white Europeans, not third-world invaders from India.”

Sardesai said expressing regret was insufficient, accusing Loomer of being “brazenly racist and Islamophobic,” and said such remarks amounted to “anti-Indianism, worse still Islamophobia and even worse racism,” which he added had “no place in today’s world.”

Loomer rejected the criticism, saying she did not believe Islamophobia was real.