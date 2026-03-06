US President Donald Trump is planning to build a 100,000-seat stadium near the White House to host a UFC fight on his birthday. “UFC’s coming, as you know, in front of the White House, where they’re building, literally, a stadium. We’re gonna have over 100,000 people. This is gonna have a lot of…I won’t even say how many people because I think it can set a record for racing. It’s gonna be very, very important,” Trump posted on social media.

Trump made the announcement while holding a meeting in the Oval Office about his executive order to bring an IndyCar street race to the capital.

The proposal is part of broader celebrations leading up to the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence in 2026. Trump previously suggested hosting a UFC fight on the White House grounds as part of those festivities, which could draw between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators depending on the final setup.

The proposed stadium would be yet another major real estate project undertaken by Trump near the White House.

Which other projects has Trump undertaken during his second term?

Earlier, Trump demolished the East Wing to make way for a $400 million ballroom and paved over the White House’s rose garden. He has also teased plans to build a huge ceremonial arch for America’s 250th birthday.

Much of the planning around his birthday UFC fight, which will be held on June 14, has been kept under wraps, though.

‘This is Kim Jong-un level of insanity’

Trump’s critics have slammed the plans to build the 100,000-seat arena. “Do the American people have a say? Who is paying for this?” one X user asked.

“That is what America needs,” another user wrote on X. “Right now. No Epstein. No war. No dying service members. Let’s talk ballroom.”

“This is Kim Jong Un-level insanity,” author John Pavlovitz wrote on X.