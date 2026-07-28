The white suit, black string tie and warm smile of Colonel Harland Sanders have made him one of the most recognisable faces in the fast-food industry. More than four decades after his death, pieces of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) founder’s life are now being offered to the public through a major auction in Kentucky, giving fans a rare chance to own items that once belonged to the man behind the global fried chicken brand.

The auction includes dozens of Sanders’ personal belongings, along with his former home and the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, a restaurant he opened after selling KFC.

A look inside Colonel Sanders’ life

Born in 1890 in Indiana, Harland Sanders worked a series of jobs, including farmhand, streetcar conductor, insurance salesman and service station operator, before finding success in the food business. He began serving fried chicken at a roadside service station in Corbin, Kentucky, during the 1930s. His recipe and cooking method gained popularity, eventually leading to the creation of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

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In 1964, at the age of 74, Sanders sold KFC to a group of investors but remained the company’s public face, travelling extensively as its brand ambassador. His trademark white suit, glasses, goatee and black bow tie became central to the KFC identity and helped turn him into one of the world’s earliest celebrity chefs.

From pressure cooker to black bow tie

The auction features many items closely associated with Sanders’ life and career. His pressure cooker, personal watches, cutlery set, an original cash register and a commercial gas range from his home are among the collectibles available for bidding. Visitors can also bid on a bust sculpted by his daughter and one of his signature black bow ties.

Auctioneer Jonathan Klunk revealed an unexpected detail about the famous accessory, saying Sanders often wore clip-on bow ties rather than tying them himself.The highest online bid for one of the bow ties had already crossed $2,000 before the live auction.

The famous recipe mystery returns

Among the most talked-about items is Sanders’ personal planner from 1964, which contains a handwritten recipe for herbs and spices. The notebook drew attention years ago when KFC filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep its contents private.

The company later dropped the case after determining that the recipe did not match its closely guarded blend of 11 herbs and spices. Instead, it was believed to be a recipe for stuffing. Even so, auction organisers say the planner remains one of the most fascinating pieces in the collection because of its connection to the long-running mystery surrounding KFC’s secret recipe.

His former home is also up for sale

The auction extends beyond memorabilia. Sanders’ former 5,000-square-foot home, known as Blackwood Hall, and the Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville are also seeking new owners through sealed bids.

The property became the first headquarters of Sanders’ restaurant business in the late 1950s. After selling KFC, he continued operating the Claudia Sanders Dinner House with his wife, Claudia. In 1974, the couple sold the property to Tommy and Cherry Settle, whose family has continued running the restaurant ever since.

Auction organiser Bill Menish said interest has come from around the world, reflecting Sanders’ lasting influence on the restaurant industry. He remembered the KFC founder as a “marketing genius” who carefully created the Colonel Sanders persona, adopting the white suit, glasses, goatee and bow tie that would become famous worldwide.