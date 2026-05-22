US President Donald Trump’s pick Kevin Warsh was sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve on Friday. The ceremony took place in the White House East Room and drew senior government officials, lawmakers and members of the judiciary.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office. Among those who attended the ceremony were Justice Brett Kavanaugh, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Cabinet members and several political leaders.

BREAKING: Kevin Warsh sworn in as Chair of the Federal Reserve pic.twitter.com/hXyvB1eMzP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 22, 2026

Warsh, 56, became the 11th chairman of the modern Federal Reserve system. He succeeded Jerome Powell, whose eight-year tenure ended after years of public clashes with Trump over monetary policy.

Before the oath, Trump sought to reassure observers about the independence of the central bank. The president said he expected Warsh to make decisions without political influence.

“I want Kevin to be totally independent,” Trump said. “Don’t look at me, don’t look at anybody. Just do your own thing and do a great job,” he added.

During Powell’s tenure, the president repeatedly called for lower interest rates and often criticized the central bank’s decisions.

Warsh became the first Federal Reserve chairman to take the oath at the White House since Alan Greenspan in 1987.

This story will be updated soon…