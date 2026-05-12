The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kevin Warsh to a 14-year term as governor of the Federal Reserve, moving him closer to becoming the next chair of the US central bank. The confirmation marks a major victory for US President Donald Trump, who has pushed for lower interest rates and greater influence over the Fed’s policies.

The Senate is now expected to move ahead with Warsh’s separate confirmation for a four-year term as Fed chair. Lawmakers are preparing for a cloture vote that could clear the way for final approval as early as Wednesday, reported Reuters. Current Fed chair Jerome Powell will see his term as chair end on Friday.

Warsh, a lawyer, financier and former Fed governor, is set to take over at one of the most difficult moments for the central bank in years. The Fed faces pressure from the White House, rising inflation fears linked to the Iran conflict, and growing concerns over whether the institution can remain politically independent.

Why is Federal Reserve facing political pressure?

Trump has repeatedly demanded interest-rate cuts from the Fed. He says lower borrowing costs would help businesses, support markets and strengthen economic growth. The White House has criticized Powell for keeping rates elevated even as parts of the economy show signs of slowing, reported Reuters.

The administration’s pressure campaign against the Fed has intensified in recent months. Trump backed efforts to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from office. The case now sits before the US Supreme Court. At the same time, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into Powell’s handling of a Federal Reserve building renovation project.

A federal judge later ruled the investigation appeared to be a pretext designed to pressure Powell into cutting rates or resigning. Although the Justice Department eventually dropped the probe, the lead federal prosecutor in Washington said the investigation could reopen in the future.

Powell plans to remain on the Federal Reserve Board after his term as chair ends. Such a move is unusual for a former chair. Powell said he wants to defend the Fed’s independence during what he described as “a series of legal attacks on the Fed which threaten our ability to conduct monetary policy without considering political factors,” reported Reuters.

Warsh has signaled he could take a different approach from Powell. He has called for what he described as “regime change” at the Federal Reserve. He wants closer coordination between the Fed, the Treasury Department and the Trump administration on policies outside traditional monetary decisions.

Warsh also supports reducing the Fed’s balance sheet at a faster pace. He says a smaller balance sheet could create room for lower interest rates without fueling long-term inflation risks.

What economic challenges will Kevin Warsh face?

Warsh could take charge of the Fed at a time when the US economy faces growing uncertainty. Oil prices have surged since the start of the Iran war, raising concerns about inflation. Higher energy costs have already started to affect consumer prices and market expectations, reported Reuters.

Financial markets now expect fewer rate cuts this year. Some investors even believe the Fed may need to raise rates again before the end of 2026 if inflation worsens. Markets currently price about a one-in-three chance of a rate hike by December.

The Federal Reserve’s current target range for short-term interest rates stands at 3.50% to 3.75%, reported Reuters. Those rates influence everything from mortgages and credit cards to business loans and savings accounts.

Despite the power attached to the Fed chair role, the position does not allow unilateral control over interest-rate policy. The chair holds one vote on the 12-member Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates. The broader policy discussions also include 19 officials from across the Federal Reserve System.

Warsh’s first major test may arrive soon. The Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is scheduled for June 16-17 and is expected to be the first chaired by him if the Senate confirms his leadership role in time.