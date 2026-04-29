The Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted to advance Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, clearing a key hurdle in President Donald Trump’s effort to reshape the central bank’s leadership. The decision is now set for a final confirmation vote in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Warsh is expected to secure approval.

The committee vote fell strictly along party lines. All 13 Republican members backed the nomination, while all 11 Democrats opposed it, reported CNBC.

Kevin Warsh’s nomination

Kevin Warsh’s nomination comes at a critical moment for the US economy. The Federal Reserve faces persistent inflation pressures, a steady labour market, and global uncertainty linked to tensions involving Iran. These factors have forced policymakers to move cautiously on interest rates.

Warsh, a former Fed governor, is widely seen as more aligned with Trump’s views on monetary policy. Trump has pushed for lower interest rates to boost economic growth, while the current Fed leadership has taken a more cautious path. Warsh’s elevation could signal a shift toward a more aggressive rate-cutting stance in the future, reported CNBC.

The voting took place just hours before the Fed’s rate-setting panel prepared to announce its latest decision.

This could mark one of the final policy decisions under current Fed Chair Jerome Powell. His tenure has seen repeated clashes with Trump over interest rates and the central bank’s independence.

What led to political shift?

The path to Warsh’s advancement involved a political turn. A major obstacle came from a Department of Justice investigation into Powell and the Fed. The probe focused on cost overruns tied to a multi-billion-dollar renovation of the Fed’s Washington headquarters.

Powell revealed the investigation earlier this year and accused the administration of targeting him due to disagreements over monetary policy. The situation raised concerns among lawmakers about political interference in the central bank.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis had threatened to block Warsh’s nomination unless the investigation ended. His stance put the nomination at risk despite strong Republican backing.

The investigation was led by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro and had support from Trump. However, a federal judge blocked efforts to issue grand jury subpoenas, weakening the case.

Last week, the Department of Justice dropped the investigation. Soon after, Tillis reversed his position and backed Warsh. This shift removed the final barrier to the nomination’s progress in the committee.