Workers began removing President Donald Trump’s name from the facade of the Kennedy Center on Saturday. The work started hours after a court-imposed deadline required the Kennedy Center to remove references to Trump from the building and various parts of its operations, reported The Associated Press.

Crews erected scaffolding around the section carrying Trump’s name on Friday. However, severe thunderstorms that swept through the Washington area delayed the process and prompted the center to seek additional time from the court.

Shortly after midnight, Kennedy Center officials asked a judge to extend the deadline until noon Saturday. In court filings, the institution said removal efforts had already begun and would finish in the early morning hours. Workers later covered the scaffolding with tarps before starting the removal work. By around 3.30 am, crews left the site, although the tarps remained in place, making it difficult to confirm whether every letter had been taken down, reported AP.

Why did the court order the removal of Trump’s name?

The dispute started from actions taken after Trump returned to office for a second term. Within weeks of his inauguration, he removed the Kennedy Center’s previous leadership and installed a new board of trustees. The board later named him chairman, and Trump’s name appeared on the building soon afterward, reported AP.

Opponents challenged the move in court, saying that the administration lacked the authority to alter the identity of an institution established by Congress. US district judge Christopher Cooper agreed with that argument.

In his ruling, Cooper said only Congress has the power to change the name of the Kennedy Center. As a result, he ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the building and from official operations linked to the institution, reported AP. The ruling reinforced the legal status of the venue as the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Kennedy Center sought to delay compliance and appealed parts of the ruling. A judge rejected a request Friday afternoon to pause the deadline, and an appeals court later declined to intervene.

What else did the judge’s ruling change?

The court ruling reached beyond the naming dispute. Judge Cooper also blocked plans to close the Kennedy Center for major renovations that were scheduled to begin in July and continue for two years, reported AP.

Kennedy Center leaders said that the renovation project addressed serious structural concerns. In court filings, they said parts of the building required urgent repairs and warned of risks involving rusted beams and sections of the parking garage ceiling. The institution said that delaying the work could create safety concerns for visitors and staff.

Despite its legal objections, the Kennedy Center has already taken several steps to comply with the court’s decision. A June 4 memo from the Office of General Counsel instructed staff to use only “The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” or “Kennedy Center” in official communications, reported AP.

The institution also removed Trump’s name from its website. Communications sent to members have reverted to using the Kennedy Center name without reference to Trump. Promotional materials for upcoming events, including the June 28 Mark Twain Award for American Humor ceremony, no longer carry Trump’s name, reported AP.