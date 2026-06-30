Global sensation BTS is widely regarded as one of the richest K-pop groups and one of the wealthiest bands in the world. Even among the septet, V (aka Kim Tae Hyung) is touted as the richest member. However, a new report has sparked speculation that the singer-actor could potentially be toppled from the top seat by his bandmate, Suga.

BTS’ Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website. However, this figure is likely to surge, as an Edaily report published Monday indicated that the Korean music production genius may have been an early investor in US trillionaire Elon Musk‘s aerospace company, SpaceX.

If the claims are solid, his investment in the tech giant before its stock market debut on June 12 could have generated returns up to 40 times its original value, according to industry estimations. The “overwhelming” earnings from Suga’s purported interest in Musk’s company in its early days reflect undisputed financial foresight, especially since earnings through such pathways inevitably lead to a massive boost in one’s fortune.

BTS’ Suga reportedly invested in SpaceX before IPO

Citing investment banking industry sources, the K-media report by Edaily suggested that Suga holds his stake in Elon Musk’s SpaceX and has scored massive returns on his investment, which is believed to have been made before 2022.

The report further hinted that investing around that timeline was likely to bring him an estimated conservative return of around 20 times his initial investment. On the flip side, if Suga invested around 2020, the returns could be closer to 40 times instead, according to the report, which didn’t disclose the amount of the supposed investment.

Elon Musk’s space giant continues to grab attention worldwide, even more so after it went public on June 12. Founded in the early 2000s, SpaceX was valued at roughly $46 billion in 2020. The following year, those figures surged to about $100 billion on the heels of additional funding rounds.

Taking these years-old valuations into account, The Korea Herald further reported that an investment made in 2021 would have witnessed a roughly 1,670% surge, while one made in 2020 would have appreciated by nearly 3,750%.

Earlier this month, the company made its Nasdaq debut with a market capitalisation of nearly $2 trillion, turning its founder and the already world’s richest person, Elon Musk, into the first-ever trillionaire.

BTS’ agency responds

Although the K-pop sensation’s agency refused to respond to the claims made in the K-media report, a HYBE official told Edaily that “it is difficult to confirm matters related to an artist’s personal affairs.”

BTS is managed by Big Hit Music, formerly Big Hit Entertainment. It functions as an independent South Korean label under the much later-established HYBE Corporation.

What do we know about BTS Suga’s wealth status?

With the boy group phenom’s status extending far beyond K-pop, all seven of them (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) are also famously touted as tycoons.

In 2020, HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, who is the biggest shareholder of the entertainment giant, gifted equal common shares to the BTS septet, with each member receiving 68,385 shares at the time, according to Korean media outlet Chosun.com. As of December 19, Suga (alongside Jimin, V and Jungkook) held 68,385 shares.

Since the value of the holdings increased by 8.2 billion won from 13.2 billion won (in 2024), the shares were worth 21.4 billion won in late 2025.

Major sources of Suga’s fortune include brand partnerships and endorsements, such as his ties to major brands like Valentino and the NBA, and other potential private investments. The Korean rapper also profits from world tour earnings (both solo concerts and those shared with other BTS members).

As a versatile lyricist and music producer with over 100 songs under his belt, songwriting royalties have especially established themselves as a constant income stream for Suga. Although firm confirmations about his interest in Musk’s SpaceX are awaited, if true, the high-profile investment is expected to give an overpowering push to his financial standing.