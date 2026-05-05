The father of a former JPMorgan Chase employee, formally identified only as “John Doe,” broke his silence over the weekend, just days after his son spoke out against a high-ranking executive’s alleged misconduct and the American bank’s purported retaliation in response to the shocking claims.

The lawsuit was withdrawn for corrections and not available on public records, according to people.com, but uncertainties associated with the case are still active. In a shocking new turn, the alleged victim has expanded his allegations against the accused despite the bank executive’s denial of the claims.

Complications have only intensified over this past turbulent week, as the reported high-profile lawsuit previously accused Lorna Hajdini of drugging Doe and pressuring him into “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts. Making matters even worse, certain US media outlets have since strategically come after the ex-JPMorgan employee, seeking to doxx the man, who filed the sexual harassment suit, despite unsettling claims against the female executive director suggesting that she coerced Doe into sex without his consent, along with threatening and insulting him.

Ex-JPMorgan employee’s father defends him amid escalating complications

Even without any knowledge of the lawsuit his son had reportedly filed at first, the alleged male victim’s father has still chosen to stand by him, as the complicated case assumes a more twisted narrative against the plaintiff himself.

ALSO READ Elon Musk hit with $1.5m fine in Twitter purchase SEC lawsuit settlement

On Sunday (US time), the alleged victim’s father told The New York Post that he wasn’t aware of his son’s lawsuit against Hajdini and JPMorgan Chase. “I don’t know anything about it,” he told the US outlet. “He didn’t talk with us or anything.” Confirming that Doe was his son, the older man stressed that he had his back, adding, “He’s a good guy.”

JPMorgan case takes another unprecedented turn

A court representative told PEOPLE that his complaint had been “returned for correction” on May 1. Documents linked to the suit were also no longer publicly available.

In light of the latest development dated May 1, it remains unclear if and when the lawsuit may be filed again. Supposed changes that could be made in the aftermath also remain shrouded in uncertainty, given this.

On Monday (US time), the ex-JPMorgan banker’s lawsuit surprisingly reappeared in the Manhattan Supreme Court docket after its sudden retraction last week. In the new filings, as reported by The New York Post, the former employee added new claims, attaching what he claims is new evidence backing the allegations against Hajdini.

One such purported incident detailed by an alleged witness, who seems to be a family friend of Doe’s, suggested that he was at awakened by Hajdini’s drunken behaviour in the middle of the night. The reported incident happened when the mentioned witness was staying at an apartment while visiting New York City.

The filing alleged further that the person tried to go back to sleep, only to find a “completely naked” Hajdini approach him and beg him to “join them” in the bedroom, according to the document’s details quoted by The Post.

The unexpected reports come to light amid mounting criticism against John Doe over what some claimed were “fake” allegations against Lorna Hajdini. The New York Post especially charged ahead to”unmask” Doe’s real identity despite most reports steering clear of naming him over purported safety concerns.

Conservative podcast host Joe Rogan also joined The Post in degrading Doe’s sexual-harassment lawsuit against Hajdini. Dismissing the allegation against the JPMorgan executive, he instead called the alleged victim “the horniest guy ever.”

Rising complications around ex-JPMorgan employee sex harassment suit

With the matter first sensationally reported in the American tabloids, the JPMorgan Chase lawsuit almost instantly sparked viral discussion online and a flurry of unverified claims about Doe himself.

The complaint was originally filed on Monday, April 27, in New York, according to initial reports by The Daily Mail and The New York Post. Since then, Doe has been subjected to growing allegations about his own credibility.

Reacting to the New York outlet exposing the victim’s identity, he said during an episode of his show, “It turns out that the lady … it was a scam. It was fake. The lady who forced the guy to f–k her at JPMorgan. It wasn’t real. He just claimed that she said all these things.”

American comedian Shane Gillis, who appeared as a guest on the episode, derisively added, “An Indian guy made the claims?”

Alluding to the alleged mentions of the “little brown boy” in the reported lawsuit, he said, “Yep. She was hot. It reads like a horny Indian guy wrote it,” which also underscored the surging racially-fuelled criticism against the alleged victim.

What did John Doe’s lawsuit say?

For his part, the former employee claimed that Hajdini slipped him “roofies,” the date rape drug, and allegedly forced him to have sex. As also reported by TMZ, his suit suggested that the executive director would call him things like “little Arab boy toy” and “little brown boy,” while engaging in activity he didn’t consent to. The lawsuit reportedly also alleged that Hajdini told the victim she owned him, threatening to “ruin” him if he didn’t engage in sexual activities with her.

As per more details of the case shared by The New York Post, the alleged victim also accused the world’s largest bank by market capitalisation in his lawsuit of retaliation, arguing that the institution didn’t investigate the matter properly.

JPMorgan denies allegations in sex harassment suit

Both the accused executive director and the bank have taken an adamant stance against the allegations. Responding to the accusations, Hajdini’s attorneys have slammed the lawsuit, saying their client “categorically denied the allegations.”

In a statement to PEOPLE through a JPMorgan spokesperson, her legal team said, “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

Similarly, a JPMorgan spokesperson also rejected Doe’s allegations, telling PEOPLE that the firm conducted an internal probe of the matter. “Following our investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” a bank spokesperson told the outlet.