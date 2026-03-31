Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart has taken aim at US President Donald Trump, criticising his recent public behaviour and questioning whether it reflects the seriousness expected during a period of national strain.

Speaking on his programme, Stewart suggested that Trump’s tone appeared out of step with the gravity of ongoing events, portraying a leadership style that he argued lacked the composure typically associated with wartime communication.

“You know, honestly, his leering behavior is less ‘Commander-in-Chief at war,’ and more ‘grandpa who’s lost his filter in public,’” Stewart joked of Trump’s recent demeanor. “Instead of assuaging a nervous nation, he’s just embarrassing the whole family at dinner, going, ‘Hey, do you see our waitress is a busty one! Just like your grandma was.’”

Stewart questions claims about Trump’s capabilities

The critique comes amid growing scrutiny of Trump’s communication strategy, particularly as questions remain over the clarity of objectives tied to the ongoing conflict. Stewart also addressed remarks made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently praised Trump’s intellect during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Kennedy had claimed that Trump possessed “encyclopedic, molecular knowledge” and recounted an anecdote suggesting the president could draw a detailed map of the Middle East from memory. Stewart responded with scepticism, urging for evidence to support such assertions.

“Has anyone thought about filming that? Let us see that,” Stewart said. “Because that’s not what we see. What we see is a president four weeks into a war he has yet to fully explain, with objectives he has yet to fully define, only displaying molecular knowledge in a cabinet meeting of his own pen preferences.”

Focus on messaging and priorities draws criticism

The segment also highlighted a clip of Trump discussing expensive pens during a cabinet meeting, which Stewart used to illustrate what he described as a disconnect between leadership priorities and the seriousness of the situation.

“They were $1,000 a piece, beautiful pen, ballpoint, $1,000, it was gold, silver, gorgeous,” Trump said in the clip. “But I’m handing out to kids that don’t even know what the hell— ‘What is this, mommy?’ There’s kids, they’re getting a pen for $1,000. They have no idea what it is.”

Stewart underscored his criticism by pointing to the timing of such remarks. “That is a cabinet meeting during a f—–g war,” Stewart exclaimed.

He further argued that the administration’s messaging has repeatedly asked Americans to accept economic and social challenges in pursuit of broader national goals, while questioning whether the same level of seriousness is reflected at the top.

“You know, all we keep hearing from this administration is why the American people have to sacrifice for Trump’s vision of America’s greatness,” Stewart said. “That these temporary disruptions are just part of the process, and why can’t we be patriots?”

Stewart added that such expectations stand in contrast to what he characterised as Trump’s unchanged personal style. “It’s on us to understand, but Trump gets to be his same old, ‘Ain’t I a stinker,’ utterly self-absorbed, ‘Remember when I used to want to f–k hot girls’ self.”