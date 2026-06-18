JetBlue Airways, a low-cost US carrier headquartered in New York, is set to shut down a few of its key operations at two major American airports, the airline management confirmed to US media outlets The New York Post and CNBC on Wednesday (US time). JetBlue has declared its decision to close its flight attendant base at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and tech operations bases there and at LaGuardia Airport in New York this fall. The move was fuelled by the airline’s intent to reduce costs.

JetBlue cutting New Jersey, New York operations amid Florida switch

The major revelation centred around the New York-based airline comes merely weeks after the carrier’s head announced plans to double down on serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Florida’s third-largest airport. JetBlue instantly shifted its focus to Fort Lauderdale following low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines‘ closure in early May. Inevitably, JetBlue’s cost-cutting efforts at Newark and LaGuardia will help boost its service at the Florida airport, which used to be Spirit’s home airport.

Additionally, the Queens-based airline said it’s ending seasonal service between Newark and Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to CNBC. In a statement to The New York Post, JetBlue added that it “is making targeted schedule adjustments, ending seasonal services between Newark (EWR) and Los Angeles (LAX) and Las Vegas (LAS), to support growth in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.”

Meanwhile, JetBlue President Marty St George and COO Warren Christie said in a staff note, seen by CNBC, “We’re operating in a fast-changing landscape where competitors are constantly adding, reducing, and shifting flying in response to market conditions. We have to be just as agile, entering markets where we see opportunity and exiting those that no longer support our long-term goals. Standing still while competitors make moves isn’t an option.”

While Spirit Airlines was still in business, JetBlue was No. 2 among the top carriers at Fort Lauderdale. After Spirit–which was also JetBlue’s one-time acquisition target–was shut down, the New York-based airline instantly added dozens of daily flights to and from the Florida airport.

“Right now, we’re bigger than we’ve ever been at FLL,” St. George told the Miami Herald in May. “And we’re going to get a lot bigger.”

He further implied that the carrier is expected to have 128 daily flights, increasing from 108. By February 2027, JetBlue plans to raise that number even further to 150. If those numbers hold, JetBlue is poised to hold its position as the top airline at Fort Lauderdale. Consequently, the airline is also paving the way for a high-end airport lounge at FLL.

The airline’s head had previously told the Miami outlet and CNBC that JetBlue’s last profitable quarter was two years ago. They’re now focusing all their energy on the Florida airport while continuing to trim unprofitable routes.

While at a JPMorgan industry conference in March, the JetBlue president also called out the high costs of operating at airports like New York’s LaGuardia. LGA has especially become a pain for airlines, with public fee schedules showing that its landing fees soared gradually in recent years after the airport’s roughly $8 billion makeover, making it one of the most expensive airports in the region for operations, as per The New York Post.

“We are much, much smaller at LaGuardia than we were four years ago because it’s a $40 [enplanement fee] airport for us. And the fountain is really pretty, but … I think people would rather have low fares than a really nice fountain,” he said in reference to the 25-ft-tall water feature in the airport’s Terminal B.

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According to a New York Times report, JetBlue’s operating costs rose almost 29% from 2019 to 2025. These costs included raises offered to pilots and other workers to match industry standards, and rising airport fees. On the other hand, its revenue rose just 13%. NYT further underlined that the carrier has continued to lose money since 2019 and is in debt of about $8.5 billion.

Will there be layoffs at JetBlue Airways?

With operations ceasing after more than 30 years in business, Spirit Airlines’ crew was left stranded. Ultimately, JetBlue stepped in and offered them a chance to find a new workplace.

“Are you a Spirit team member looking for your next place to soar?” read one of JetBlue’s May posts on LinkedIn. “We’re interviewing qualified candidates and looking for great talent in South Florida and across our network, and we’d love to hear from you. Please check out careers.jetblue.com for our open positions.”

Even as its own operations are being cut at Newark and LaGuardia, JetBlue has no plans to announce layoffs, according to the airline’s statements to The New York Post and CNBC this week. As of now, the airline maintains that no employees will lose their jobs amid the drastic switch to South Florida. Workers who may be impacted in the process will be able to bid for positions or transfer to other bases.