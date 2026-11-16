Jensen Huang may be eyeing a comeback as Nvidia CEO days after resigning from the top post. The scandal-hit billionaire has seen widespread calls for his return — with more than 100,000 signing a petition for his reinstatement.

According to a Financial Times report, Huang has discussed the possibility of returning with his allies. A supporter told the publication that they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return. The team is reportedly trying to garner support from various quarters, including the White House.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” one Huang ally told the FT.

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Huang ‌stepped down ​on ​Thursday ​after revelations of extramarital affairs — including one involving a suspected Chinese ​spy that raised questions over ⁠exports of the company’s advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged ‌the chipmaker ⁠into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he ​helped bankroll.

Elon Musk, 100,000 others rally behind Jensen Huang

Tech leaders have rallied behind the ousted 1CEO— even as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Nvidia to carry out a ‘dramatic shakeup’. An open letter calling for his reinstatement has garnered more than 158,000 signatories in a matter of days and demand that the company’s board members “bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote in an X post that the chip maker would lose “critical” deals without its now ousted CEO. He added that while Huang drove the supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, many such deals “were a handshake with Jensen not a written contract”. Musk has emerged as a vocal supporter of Huang amid the scandal — writing multiple X posts and comments in support posting in his support.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” he reiterated on the social media platform.

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator president Gary Tan are also among the signatories of the open letter. Kalanick wrote that Huang had “err yes – to err is to be human – but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company”.

According to an AFP report, more than 7,500 signatories identify themselves as Nvidia employees (equivalent to 18% of the company’s workforce). Two major shareholders — investors Brad Gurstner and Gavin Baker — have reportedly urged the board to keep “all options” open.

Bessent bats for ‘dramatic shake up’ after Trump support

US President Donald Trump had been vocal in his support for Jensen Huang after the scandal broke. The reporters said he spoke to the ousted CEO last week and told reporters during a White House briefing that the FBI was “looking into” his affair with an alleged Chinese spy. He had also hailed Huang as an “honourable guy” who would remain “in good shape” after the investigations.

“I asked him that question: ‘Did you have any idea she was a spy?’ He said: ‘I had no idea she was a spy’ and I really believe him,” Trump told reporters.

Beijing has rejected claims that Huang was targeted — with its foreign ministry saying that the allegations were “entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China.”

But US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued on Sunday that Nvidia should look “outside” the company for its next chief. He also demanded that the company explain whether it had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China.

“This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader, they need to go outside the company. They need a dramatic shake-up…I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings? And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel,” Bessent said on Fox News.