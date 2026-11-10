Jensen Huang settled at the top of the ‘Biggest Losers’ list on the Forbes website Monday (US time). The Nvidia CEO’s identity became dramatically shrouded in controversy after his company launched an investigation into his extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a tech executive the US has concluded is a Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang drops two spots on Forbes, out of Bloomberg’s Top 10

Although still in the Top 10 richest people rankings on the Forbes Billionaires list, Huang’s net worth suffered a nearly $7 billion loss as of 10:40 pm EST. As his company’s shares sank following the news of his affair, the Nvidia boss dropped two spots on Forbes’ ranking.

According to the latest update on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire rankings, he is now estimated to have a net worth of $155.4 billion, and sits behind Warren Buffett (No. 8) and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison (No. 9). Alongside Buffett, Jensen Huang was the only other person among the 10 richest people whose net worth was down on Monday.

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On the flip side, Huang is not even listed among the Top 10 richest on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. With an estimated net worth of $151 billion, according to Bloomberg, the 63-year-old AI and semiconductor titan sits behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Dell, Steve Ballmer, Warren Buffett, Larry Ellison, Jim Walton, Rob Walton, and Alice Walton.

Huang’s net worth ranking fall comes days after he experienced a more than $15 billion loss in a single day after the Republican Party clinched a historic victory at the November 2026 midterm elections. Prior to that, he occupied the 9th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He even briefly lost his footing as one of the world’s top ten richest people on the Forbes list.

Nvidia shares tumble as company announced investigation into Huang

As the company’s top boss got dragged into a scandal, Nvidia shares slipped 5.5% at 1:30 pm EST on Monday, according to Forbes. This came after the figures had previously slumped as much as 7% premarket on the first trading day since Nvidia announced a probe into the developing situation.

Over the weekend, the Nvidia CEO admitted to having been involved in an extramarital affair with Alice Hung, an executive from Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed.

The controversy has surfaced amid a delicate time as the United States and China are embroiled in a cut-throat race to stay ahead in developing artificial intelligence.

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“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” Huang said in a note to company staff. Adding that he supports Nvidia’s investigation, he wrote, “I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security.”

A spokesperson for Nvidia subsequently told CNN that the emerging news will “not slow” the company, and that Huang is “committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.”

Additionally, the company published a Sunday press release, saying that a committee of independent directors and external cousel will oversee the probe.

“The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders,” the statement said. It added that the board “has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.”

Nvidia’s market capitalisation, standing at $4.5 trillion at Friday’s close, dropped to $4.24 trillion by 1:30 pm EST on Monday, according to Forbes. The slipping number pushed the company behind Apple.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump and other prominent Silicon Valley moguls, including Elon Musk and Bill Ackman, are rallying behind the Nvidia boss. Trump told reporters that he had spoken to Huang on Monday as the scandal sent shockwaves through the international grapevine.

“I asked him that question: ‘Did you have any idea that ‌she was a spy?’ He said: ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,” Trump said during a White House briefing. The POTUS also revealed that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was “looking into” the matter.

“I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” Trump added.

The Republican leader even described the tech titan as an “honourable guy” on Sunday, asserting that he believed Huang should stay on as Nvidia CEO.