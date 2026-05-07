A federal judge has released an alleged suicide note written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to the NYT, the note had remained sealed for years as part of the criminal case involving Epstein’s former jail cellmate.

The document was made public on Wednesday by Judge Kenneth M. Karas of the Federal District Court in White Plains, New York. The release came after The New York Times asked the court last week to unseal the note. However, the newspaper said it has not been able to confirm whether Epstein actually wrote the note.

Purported Jeffrey Epstein suicide note released

According to the note reviewed by The New York Times, the handwritten message begins with the line: “They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!” It goes on to mention charges connected to events from many years earlier.

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Another line in the note reads: “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” The note also includes a more emotional and sarcastic remark: “Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!” It ends with the words: “NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!”

Before making the note public, Judge Karas asked lawyers and prosecutors involved in the case to share their opinions on whether it should stay sealed. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan did not object to releasing it. In a letter to the judge, they wrote: “There appears to be a strong public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.”

How the note was allegedly found

The note was reportedly discovered in July 2019 by Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione. Tartaglione said he found it inside a graphic novel after Epstein was discovered unconscious in their jail cell with a strip of cloth wrapped around his neck. Epstein survived that incident, but weeks later, he was found dead at the age of 66 inside the now-closed Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

Speaking in phone interviews from a California prison, Tartaglione told The New York Times: “I opened the book to read and there it was.” He said the message was written on yellow paper torn from a legal pad.

Questions around Epstein’s death

After Epstein died in August 2019, the New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. But over the years, security failures at the jail fueled countless theories and speculation about whether he had actually been murdered.

Following the earlier July incident, jail officials reportedly noticed marks on Epstein’s neck. At first, Epstein claimed Tartaglione had attacked him and insisted he was not suicidal. Tartaglione has repeatedly denied assaulting Epstein. Later, Epstein reportedly told jail officials that he “never had any issues” with his cellmate.

Why the note became part of a legal case

According to the NYT, Tartaglione claimed he handed the note to his lawyers because he believed it might help his defence if Epstein continued accusing him of causing harm.

Tartaglione, a former police officer from Briarcliff Manor, New York, was awaiting trial at the time in a quadruple murder case. He was convicted in 2023 and is now serving four life sentences. He still says he is innocent and has appealed the conviction. Court filings show the note later became key evidence in a long-running legal dispute involving Tartaglione’s lawyers. Because of attorney-client privilege issues, related documents stayed sealed for years.

Justice Department had not seen the note

According to the New York Times, even though the Justice Department previously released millions of pages connected to Epstein, the note was not included. The newspaper claimed to have searched through those records and could not find a copy. A Justice Department spokeswoman also reportedly said the agency had never seen the note before.