The annual Allen & Co. retreat in Sun Valley, Idaho, is set to bring together some of the most influential figures from the media, technology, sports and business worlds, reported Variety. Often called the “billionaire summer camp,” the exclusive gathering has earned a reputation as a place where powerful executives build relationships, discuss major industry shifts and, in some cases, lay the groundwork for billion-dollar deals.

The event takes place each summer in the resort town of Sun Valley and attracts top corporate leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and public figures. While the conference features formal discussions and panel sessions, many of the most important conversations take place away from the spotlight, in private meetings and informal gatherings.

These big names expected at Sun Valley this year

The 2026 guest list includes many of the most powerful executives in the entertainment and media industries. Paramount Skydance Chairman and CEO David Ellison is expected to attend, reported Variety. Disney’s new chief executive Josh D’Amaro is also on the list, alongside Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh.

Variety reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is also expected to join the gathering. His company remains at the center of industry speculation amid ongoing consolidation discussions. Apple will be represented by incoming CEO John Ternus and outgoing chief executive Tim Cook. According to Variety report, Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters are also expected to attend.

Other major media leaders include Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Ravi Ahuja, Fox Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan will represent major technology and digital media businesses.

Several influential figures from outside traditional media are also expected. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Palantir CEO Alex Karp are among the technology leaders on the guest list, reported Variety. Longtime media entrepreneur Barry Diller and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are also expected to participate.

Sports organisations will have a strong presence at the retreat. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred are expected to attend. CAA chief executive Bryan Lourd and Kering Chairman François-Henri Pinault are also listed among the guests.

The conference will also attract senior executives who help shape content, advertising and entertainment strategy. Disney executives Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro are expected. Apple services chief Eddy Cue, Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz are also on the list.

Several prominent journalists and commentators are expected to moderate discussions and participate in conversations throughout the event. Variety reported that guests include Gayle King of CBS, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Van Jones, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, New Yorker writer Evan Osnos, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

What issues could dominate discussions at the retreat?

According to Variety report, Artificial intelligence is likely to be one of the most talked-about topics at this year’s gathering. The guest list includes OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and company president Greg Brockman, as well as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Mackenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School, is also expected to attend. Her company promotes an education model that relies heavily on artificial intelligence tools and technology-driven learning methods. Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and the future of media companies are also expected to be major discussion points.