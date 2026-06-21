US Vice President JD Vance named an Indian and a Pakistani as two of the “very important” people in his life. Vance made the remark while speaking to reporters in Switzerland after talks involving the United States, Iran and regional partners.

Standing alongside Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Vance spoke about his favourite Indian and Pakistani people. He said the two important people in his life included “an Indian and a Pakistani”. He then identified the Indian as his wife, Usha Vance, and the Pakistani as Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The United States and Iran are engaged in talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme and broader regional tensions. Pakistan and Qatar have also played roles in facilitating communication around the negotiations.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland

Vance’s remarks came as he led the US delegation in Switzerland for talks with Iranian officials. The discussions are focused on expanding a preliminary understanding and addressing issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security concerns.

Addressing reporters in Switzerland, Vance said President Donald Trump asked the US team to “turn over a new leaf” in relations with Iran as technical negotiations opened in Switzerland on Sunday. He said the objective focused on diplomacy, long-term regional stability, and a broader transformation of the Middle East, even as tensions across Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz complicated the talks.

Vance claimed that the United States made “great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon holds”.

The negotiations are taking place amid continuing tensions in West Asia. Disputes over Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to convert an initial understanding into a broader and lasting agreement.

The United States has pushed for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities and greater transparency regarding its programme. Iran, on the other hand, has sought sanctions relief and assurances that any commitments made by Washington will be implemented.