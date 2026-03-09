As the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran intensifies, discussions within Washington have reportedly turned to a dramatic option: sending special forces into Iran to secure its nuclear material.

The proposal, linked to strategic sites including Kharg Island, reflects growing concerns about Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the possibility that it could eventually be turned into nuclear weapons.

What is the US planning?

According to Axios, President Donald Trump’s administration has explored the idea of deploying a limited number of elite troops for highly targeted missions rather than launching a full-scale ground invasion. The objective would be to locate and secure Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, which analysts believe could be converted into weapons-grade material within weeks if further enriched.

The material in question is estimated to be around 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to about 60% purity, a level considered close to weapons-grade. Intelligence assessments suggest that most of the stockpile is stored in heavily fortified underground facilities, including complexes linked to the Isfahan nuclear technology centre. Because of the complexity of these sites, any mission to secure the material would likely involve special operations units working alongside nuclear experts.

What is known about Kharg island?

Another strategic idea under discussion reportedly involves Kharg Island, a major Iranian oil terminal responsible for roughly 90% of the country’s crude exports. Capturing or neutralising this hub could significantly weaken Iran’s economy and reduce its ability to finance military operations during the war.

ALSO READ Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? 7 things to know as Iran appoints new Supreme Leader amid war

Despite the discussions, officials have emphasised that the concept does not involve deploying large numbers of US troops on Iranian soil. Instead, planners are considering limited commando raids that could take place only after sustained airstrikes degrade Iran’s military capabilities and air defences. Such operations would be highly risky because they would require entering a hostile country during an active conflict, according to Axios.

Will US send troops to Iran?

Speaking about the possibility of ground troops, Trump has not ruled out the option but has indicated that it would only be used under exceptional circumstances. He suggested that if such an operation were carried out, it would occur after Iran’s military had been significantly weakened.