If you have already filed your federal income tax return and are waiting for a refund, the IRS says most people should receive their money soon. The exact timing depends on the date your tax return was accepted by the IRS. This year, the IRS is sending all refunds through direct deposit only. Paper refund checks are no longer being issued, so your bank details must be correct.

Refund timing based on IRS acceptance date

If your e-filed return was accepted by the IRS on January 26, 2026, you can expect your refund around February 6. Returns accepted on February 2 should see refunds by February 13, while those accepted on February 9 can expect refunds around February 20. If your return was accepted on February 16, refunds are likely by February 27, and for returns accepted on February 23, refunds should arrive around March 6.

For March filings, returns accepted on March 2 should receive refunds by March 13, those accepted on March 9 by March 20, and those accepted on March 16 by March 27. If your return was accepted on March 23, your refund is expected around April 3, while returns accepted on March 30 should be refunded by April 10. Returns accepted on April 6 may see refunds around April 17, and those accepted on April 13 around April 24.

Early filing and special delays

January 26, 2026, is the official date when the IRS began accepting e-filed tax returns for the 2025 tax year. Taxpayers who filed early are generally receiving refunds sooner. However, if your return includes the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Child Tax Credit (CTC), your refund may be delayed until March. This is because the IRS is required by law to take extra time to verify these credits.

If you filed your return closer to the tax deadline, especially in late March or April, your refund may arrive later, extending into April. These delays are normal and depend on IRS processing volumes as the deadline approaches.

How to check refund status

If your refund has not arrived by the expected date, you can check its status using the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website. To use this service, you will need your Social Security number, your filing status, and the exact refund amount shown on your tax return.

Filing your return electronically helps the IRS process it more quickly. Since all refunds are being sent by direct deposit, it is important to ensure your bank account details are accurate. Filing early also improves your chances of receiving your refund sooner. Finally, carefully reviewing your return before submission can help avoid errors that may delay your refund.

If you have concerns about your specific refund or tax return, it’s best to contact the IRS directly or speak with a qualified tax professional.