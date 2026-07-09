Millions of taxpayers in the US could still have a chance to recover money they paid to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in penalties and interest linked to tax returns filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But time is running out.

A recent federal court ruling has opened the door for taxpayers to seek refunds for certain late filing and late payment penalties that were charged between 2020 and 2023. While the legal battle is far from over, the IRS has asked eligible taxpayers to file claims before July 10, 2026, to protect their right to a refund if the court’s decision is eventually upheld.

Why taxpayers could be eligible for refunds

The issue stems from the Kwong vs. United States case, in which a federal court interpreted a section of the tax code dealing with disaster-related extensions.

According to the ruling, the IRS should not have charged certain tax penalties during the national disaster period that lasted from January 20, 2020, to July 10, 2023. If that interpretation ultimately survives appeals, taxpayers who paid those penalties could be entitled to get their money back.

The case is still making its way through the courts and a final decision could take years. However, filing a claim now ensures taxpayers do not lose their chance to seek a refund later.

Who may qualify

The ruling could affect taxpayers who filed or paid their federal taxes late for tax years 2019 through 2022 and were charged failure-to-file penalties, failure-to-pay penalties or estimated tax penalties.

Some taxpayers may also have paid more interest than they should have because interest started accumulating earlier than the court believes it should have during the pandemic relief period.

The potential impact is broad. It could apply to individuals, businesses, corporations, estates and trusts. Taxpayers who filed international information returns late could also be affected, as those filings carry significant penalties even when no tax is owed.

Many lower- and middle-income taxpayers may not be aware they could qualify because they may not use professional tax services.

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IRS now allows online filing for some taxpayers

To make the process easier, the IRS has introduced an online option for eligible individuals.

Taxpayers with an IRS Online Account can now electronically submit Form 843, Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement, through the agency’s mobile-friendly forms page.

At present, the online system only accepts Form 843 claims for fully paid penalties and interest connected to the Kwong vs. United States ruling.

How to file by mail

Taxpayers who cannot use the online system—including businesses, people without an IRS Online Account, or those requesting relief for unpaid penalties—must file by mail.

They should complete Form 843 and write “Protective Refund Claim Pursuant to Kwong Case” across the top of the form. The IRS recommends providing as much information as possible.

The completed form should be mailed to:

Internal Revenue Service

1973 N Rulon White Blvd.

Ogden, UT 84201

Taxpayers are encouraged to send the form by certified mail with a return receipt so they have proof it was submitted before the deadline.

How to check if you were charged eligible penalties

Taxpayers who are unsure whether they qualify can review their tax transcripts for tax years 2019 through 2022. These transcripts are available through an IRS Individual Online Account or Business Online Account and show when returns were filed, when taxes were assessed, and whether penalties or interest were charged. Although transcripts can also be requested by mail, that process usually takes five to ten days, which may be too late given the approaching deadline.

July 10 is the key deadline

Taxpayers must submit their refund claim by July 10, 2026. Missing the deadline could permanently eliminate the opportunity to claim a refund, even if the courts later rule that the IRS improperly charged the penalties. Filing now simply preserves a taxpayer’s legal right to seek a refund while the case continues through the courts.