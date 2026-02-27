The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched a new online hub to make it easier for taxpayers to report suspected tax fraud, scams and other illegal activity. The new webpage brings several reporting options together in one place so people can quickly and confidentially report suspected wrongdoing.

Reports of tax scams and fraud have increased in recent years, putting pressure on older reporting systems. The IRS said the new hub will help the agency make better use of the information it receives.

One place for different types of complaints

Earlier, taxpayers often had to visit different pages or fill out different forms depending on the type of fraud or scam they wanted to report. The IRS said this complicated system made reporting difficult and slowed down how tips were handled.

“Improvements to the IRS fraud reporting system make reporting suspected wrongdoing easier and simpler and will address historic challenges that had prevented the IRS from making maximum use of the referrals it receives.” IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said. “By reporting suspected tax fraud or scams, taxpayers play an important role in uncovering fraud and supporting the integrity of the nation’s tax system.”

The new webpage combines these options into a single location. It allows taxpayers to report tax fraud or evasion, impersonation scams, fake IRS communications, identity theft and misconduct by tax return preparers. Each report is automatically sent to the correct department within the IRS for review.

Part of a larger effort to improve enforcement

IRS described the new hub as an early step in a broader plan to improve how fraud reports are handled. The agency said internal changes are also underway to make sure tips are processed faster and used more effectively.

IRS says, “These changes will address historic challenges the IRS has faced in using referrals. Creating fewer work streams, simplifying how taxpayers submit referrals, and making processing of claims more efficient will improve how IRS uses referrals in years to come.” IRS says the webpage can be found by selecting the new ‘Report Fraud’ button on the IRS.gov homepage or at IRS.gov/SubmitATip.

What to do if you think you were scammed

Taxpayers who think they may have been targeted by a scam should immediately stop communicating with the suspected scammer and avoid sending money or personal information. They should also inform their bank or financial institution as soon as possible.

Anyone who believes their identity has been stolen should follow the recovery steps available at IdentityTheft.gov. “Taxpayers are encouraged to report suspected tax-related wrongdoing as soon as possible to help the IRS address fraud and noncompliance,” IRS added in the statement.