A Texas-based conservative influencer has created a controversy online after posting a video alleging that an H-1B visa holder in North Texas was illegally subletting her apartment. The video, posted on X by Carlos Turcios, has added to growing scrutiny and debate surrounding H-1B visa holders in the United States.

Turcios wrote on X, “An Indian is being accused by the Texas Investigation Unit of attempting to sublease her apartment for $1000 a month illegally. H1-B Visa Aliens and Violent Muslims are invading North Texas.” The post created strong reactions online, with many users criticising the language and claims as inflammatory and discriminatory.

🚨PLANO, TEXAS🚨An Indian is being accused by the Texas Investigation Unit of attempting to sublease her apartment for $1000 a month illegally. H1-B Visa Aliens and Violent Muslims are invading North Texas.



Follow:@Carlos__Turciospic.twitter.com/xkDGqHAkMf — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) February 26, 2026

The incident comes at a time when H-1B visa holders are facing increased public attention and policy changes. One major change is a new $100,000 fee for new, first-time H-1B petitions, which applies to petitions filed after September 21, 2025. The fee is intended to regulate the use of foreign labour programs, but critics say it may create additional challenges for employers and skilled workers.

Turcios has previously made controversial remarks about Indian immigrants. In an earlier post, he shared a video of a towering Lord Hanuman statue at a Hindu temple and described it as evidence of an invasion by Indian immigrants.

H-1B rules on business ownership and side hustle

Immigration rules allow H-1B visa holders to own a business under certain conditions, but their ability to actively participate is limited.

According to immigration law firm Chugh LLP, individuals on H-1B status can own a business but cannot work for themselves or for a company other than their sponsoring employer. If they perform work for another entity, even if unpaid, they may lose their H-1B status.

An H-1B visa holder may own a limited liability company as a passive investor, but they cannot work for the company in any capacity. The business also cannot sponsor their H-1B visa. Visa holders must continue working for the employer that filed their H-1B petition.

Texas subleasing laws and risks

Subleasing rules in Texas are strict and require clear approval from landlords. Under Texas Property Code § 91.005, tenants cannot sublease a property without the landlord’s consent. Most lease agreements in Texas either prohibit subleasing or require written permission. Without written approval, landlords may take action that could lead to eviction of both the tenant and the subtenant.

Even when subleasing is allowed, the original tenant remains responsible for rent payments and any damage to the property. This means the tenant remains legally liable even if the subtenant fails to meet their obligations.

H-1B immigration hurdle

Subleasing can become more complicated for H-1B visa holders because of immigration rules that restrict outside work. US immigration authorities allow H-1B visa holders to earn passive income, including dividends or rental income, but they strictly prohibit unauthorised employment. If a visa holder subleases an apartment for profit or actively manages tenants, the activity could be treated as unauthorised work. This may affect visa renewals or green card applications.

“I am so curious to see how long it will take for the Government or the Citizens to finally stand up and do something! It’s quite embarrassing actually. Other Countries Tweet about how great America is and about our second amendment. If they only really knew what’s going on. lol,” wrote a user.

Another added, “All these Indians will learn a massive lesson if a non-Indian decides to live with them and then refuses to pay or leave. That will be the end of this practice.”

“Invading? They’ve already taken it over,” added a user. ” This is extremely dangerous for the indian doing this. If they get someone who refuses to pay or leave the apartment. Thats a legal battle,” added another.