US President Donald Trump’s planned UFC event at the White House has required over $60 million in spending, the involvement of at least seven federal agencies and tens of thousands of hours of work, reported Associated Press citing a court filing.

The event is a part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, and is scheduled to take place this weekend. However, its future remains uncertain after two Virginia residents filed a lawsuit seeking to stop it.

Court documents submitted by the National Park Service revealed the enormous scale of the preparations, reported Associated Press. The filing stated that over $60 million has been spent on the event and that workers have devoted tens of thousands of hours to making it possible.

“Well over $60 million and tens of thousands of hours of labor have been expended,” the filing stated, as reported by AP. The document added that the funding came from the UFC and organizations connected to it.

How big is White House UFC event?

The centerpiece of the event is a large arena built around the UFC’s famous Octagon, the eight-sided cage used for mixed martial arts fights. The temporary venue stands on the South Lawn and is expected to accommodate about 4,000 spectators, as per AP report.

Organisers also expect around 120,000 visitors to gather on the nearby Ellipse, where fans obtained tickets through an online lottery.

Construction work began on May 20. According to court documents, the US Secret Service worked closely with UFC officials during the installation process. Between 20 and 30 trucks carrying equipment entered the site, while roughly 700 to 900 workers arrived daily to help build the venue and supporting infrastructure, reported AP citing the court document.

Several federal agencies have taken part in planning and security efforts. The filing says at least seven agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration, assigned significant personnel and resources to support the event.

The documents do not specify how much government money has been spent. However, they make clear that federal agencies have devoted substantial manpower to security, logistics and operations.

Weekend Schedule

The weekend schedule includes several activities before the main fights begin. On Saturday, athletes will take part in a ceremonial weigh-in at the Ellipse. Country music group The Zac Brown Band will perform later that day.

Fans will also have access to the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest, which includes live entertainment, athlete interviews, celebrity appearances, meet-and-greet sessions and interactive attractions.

The main event takes place on Sunday night and features seven mixed martial arts bouts. After the event concludes, Trump is expected to travel to France to attend the G7 summit.

Workers will begin removing structures and equipment the following day. Organizers expect the entire site to be cleared by June 23.

Why is the event facing a lawsuit?

The legal challenge came from two Virginia residents represented by the Public Integrity Project. The lawsuit says that holding a sporting event on federal parkland violates National Park Service regulations.

The plaintiffs claim Trump’s approval of the event breaks rules that restrict sporting activities on land managed by the federal government. Attorney Brendan Ballou, who represents the plaintiffs, called the event a misuse of public property, reported AP. “It is a corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain,” Ballou said.

The National Park Service rejected that argument in its court filing and urged the judge not to halt the event at the last moment after months of planning and construction. “All these hopes could be dashed at the very last moment,” the filing said, “by the whim of two people who believe they have superior taste and want to spoil the event for everyone else.”

The court filing also sheds light on the demanding preparations undertaken by the athletes. Fighters spent months training for the competition and entered intense weight-cutting programs during the final week before the weigh-in, reported AP.

Many fighters reduced food intake, used saunas and took hot Epsom salt baths to lose weight rapidly. Some athletes attempted to shed up to 20 pounds before stepping onto the scale. UFC rules require fighters to meet specific weight limits so competitors face opponents of similar size.